News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Fighting intensifies in Vietnam’s Central Highlands

Christian Montagnards 'under lockdown' as Cambodia deploys monitors to border

Fighting intensifies in Vietnam’s Central Highlands

In this file 21 June 2005 photo, Montagnards perform in Freedom Plaza in Washington DC during a protest against alleged human rights abuses committed against them by the Vietnamese government. Security forces in Vietnam's Central Highlands are battling a small group of insurgents, said to be Montagnards, who authorities say attacked police stations on June 11. (Photo:AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 14, 2023 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2023 05:14 AM GMT

Fighting has intensified in Vietnam’s Central Highlands after security forces reportedly deployed tanks and helicopters to suppress an insurrection and protests by ethnic minority groups.

At least nine people have been killed and 39 people detained due to the unrest in Dak Lak province, home to nearly 30 groups known collectively as the Montagnards, or Dega, which apparently erupted four days ago, according to official Vietnam sources, who also claimed about 40 people wearing camouflage vests attacked two police stations in the Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in the province on June 11.

Of the dead, state-linked Voice of Vietnam said, four were police officers, two were commune officials and three were local people. Another two police officers sustained serious injuries, Voice of Vietnam added.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

“Apparently, big military operations are now going on in the Central Highlands with tanks and helicopters deployed amid a crackdown,” an official source said. 

“Shooting and further reports of ambushes of Vietnamese police stations and the military have been reported to me and that the entire Central Highlands is under lockdown,” he added.

Dega people are considered a part of the Montagnard hill tribe community who fought alongside the US and allied troops during the Vietnam War. Many converted to Christianity and are now complaining of repressive policies like religious persecution and expropriation of land by local officials. Often, the Montagnards seek sanctuary during times of trouble in neighboring Cambodia, which goes to the polls in July.

Security forces “have arrested us, beat us up, tortured us. They have destroyed our houses. They have destroyed our churches,” local Dega people said in a statement on June 11.

The statement also said farmland had been confiscated and crops destroyed, while Dega people had been kidnapped “and sold to other countries.”

Their list of grievances has, at least in part, been backed by human rights groups. New York-based Human Rights Watch has said the Montagnards have been subjected to “constant surveillance and other forms of intimidation.”

This includes public criticism, arbitrary arrest and mistreatment in custody where the authorities question them about their religious and political affiliations and their efforts to flee Vietnam, ruled by the Communist Party.

To pacify the Montagnards, the public security ministry in Vietnam has advised residents to remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has dispatched police to Mondulkiri province, bordering Vietnam to the east and south, to inspect security, semi-official media reported.

He said Chhay Sinarithm, the national police deputy chief, would report any irregularity to the government to enable it to take action in time. 

“Chaos is happening in Vietnam, but we have to be careful with people coming into our country,” Hun Sen said.

“We need to keep in touch with the Vietnamese side for security protection and must do anything not to provoke conflict with Vietnam.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Joseph Ratzinger: A Reader of Teilhard de Chardin Joseph Ratzinger: A Reader of Teilhard de Chardin
HK court adjourns case seeking protest song ban HK court adjourns case seeking protest song ban
Former Filipino lawmaker, military chief Rodolfo Biazon dies Former Filipino lawmaker, military chief Rodolfo Biazon dies
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' menaces India and Pakistan Cyclone 'Biparjoy' menaces India and Pakistan
Egypt clinic helps women scarred by genital mutilation Egypt clinic helps women scarred by genital mutilation
Be poor like those you serve, pope says Be poor like those you serve, pope says
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Siping

Diocese of Siping

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sipingjie/Siping/Szepíngkai is a

Read more
Diocese of Shantou

Diocese of Shantou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Shantou/Swatow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Wuzhou

Diocese of Wuzhou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuzhou is a diocese located in the city of Wuzhou in

Read more
Diocese of Denpasar

Diocese of Denpasar

In a land area of 25,786 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two provinces: Bali and West Nusa Tenggara.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.