Fight when treated unfairly, pope tells religious sisters

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service
Updated: February 02, 2022 06:54 AM GMT
Pope Francis holds a general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on Jan. 26. (Photo: AFP)
Pope Francis encouraged religious sisters and consecrated women to continue to show courage amid difficulties, even if it means pushing back against the church they serve faithfully.
"I invite them to fight when, in some cases, they are treated unfairly, even within the church; when they serve so much that they are reduced to servitude, at times, by men of the church," the pope said.
In a video message released by the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network Feb. 1, the pope offered his prayer intention for the month of February, which he dedicated to religious and consecrated women. At the start of each month, the network posts a short video of the pope offering his specific prayer intention.
"Let us pray for religious sisters and consecrated women, thanking them for their mission and their courage; may they continue to find new responses to the challenges of our times," he said.
In his video message, the pope said that without the presence of religious and consecrated women, the church "cannot be understood," and he called on them "to discern and choose what is best for their mission in the face of the world's challenges that we're experiencing."
"I exhort them to keep working and to have an impact with the poor, with the marginalized, with all those who are enslaved by traffickers; I especially ask them to make an impact on this," he said.
Pope Francis prayed that religious and consecrated women would continue "to show the beauty of God's love and compassion" not only through their work, "but above all through your witness of consecration."
"Thank you for what you are, for what you do, and for how you do it," the pope said.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…