News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Fight the Mafia by preaching the Gospel, pope says

Pope Francis was speaking ahead of 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of Blessed Pino Puglisi at the hands of the Mafia

The tomb of Blessed Giuseppe 'Pino' Puglisi killed by the Mafia on Sept. 15, 1993, inside the cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Assumption in Palermo, Italy

The tomb of Blessed Giuseppe 'Pino' Puglisi killed by the Mafia on Sept. 15, 1993, inside the cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Assumption in Palermo, Italy. (Photo: Vatican News)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: August 23, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2023 05:21 AM GMT

Since the Mafia feeds on poverty and isolation, the response of the Catholic Church must be to build a community where everyone knows they are welcome, loved, cared for and called to conversion, Pope Francis told priests in Sicily.

Anticipating the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of Blessed Pino Puglisi at the hands of the Mafia, the pope said the priest had spent his life fighting to ensure "that no one would feel alone in the face of the challenge of degradation and the covert powers of crime; we also recognize how isolation, closed and complicitly silent individualism are powerful weapons for those who wish to bend others to their own interests."

"The answer is communion, walking together, as one body, members joined to the head, to the shepherd and guide of our souls," the pope wrote in a letter addressed to Archbishop Corrado Lorefice of Palermo and released by the Vatican Aug. 20.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Blessed Puglisi was shot at point-blank range outside his home Sept. 15, 1993, which was his 56th birthday. One of the hitmen convicted of his murder told investigators the priest's last words were, "I've been expecting you."

Pope Francis asked the priests of Sicily to be courageous like Blessed Puglisi and "not to stop in the face of the many human and social wounds of the present time, which still bleed and need to be healed with the oil of consolation and the balm of compassion."

To build a new society in Sicily, he said, the church's ministers must "make the beauty and the difference of the Gospel emerge, performing deeds and finding the right language to demonstrate the tenderness of God, his justice and his mercy."

Blessed Puglisi's refrain that "If each one of us does something, then we can do a great deal," is an invitation, the pope said, to "overcome our many personal fears and resistances and to work together to build a just and fraternal society."

Pope Francis had traveled to Palermo Sept. 15, 2018, to personally marked the 25th anniversary of Blessed Puglisi's martyrdom. His homily and speeches included denunciations of the Mafia and a call for the mafiosi to convert, but he focused especially on encouraging local Catholics to live their faith and to courageously stand up to all forms of injustice, which flow from and feed into the Mafia's power.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian persecution on the rise in Asia, world Christian persecution on the rise in Asia, world
Bangladesh’s city cleaners survive amid filth, uncertainty Bangladesh’s city cleaners survive amid filth, uncertainty
Philippine bill to allow exams without tuition fees sparks row Philippine bill to allow exams without tuition fees sparks row
2 held for attack on Christians in India’s capital 2 held for attack on Christians in India’s capital
Educators worry about poll campaigns in Indonesian schools Educators worry about poll campaigns in Indonesian schools
Wage hike fails to impress inflation-hit Lao workers Wage hike fails to impress inflation-hit Lao workers
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Satna

Diocese of Satna

In a land area of 45,147 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Chhatarpur, Rewa,

Read more
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Diocese of Wuchang

Diocese of Wuchang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuchang is a diocese located in the city of Wuchang in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.