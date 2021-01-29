X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Tribal leaders in Madhya Pradesh pledge they will not submit to pressure to convert to Hinduism

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas, Bhopal

Updated: January 29, 2021 04:02 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Hindu activists 'terrorize' Indian Christians in Catholic media center

Jan 27, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Police arrest Indonesian politician over racist slurs

Jan 27, 2021
6

Anger over 'disgraceful' burial of activist in Pakistan

Jan 27, 2021
7

How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?

Jan 27, 2021
8

Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor

Jan 28, 2021
9

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
10

Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'

Jan 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Leaders of a right-wing Hindu group speak to villagers as a part of an anti-Christian campaign in the villages of Jhabua district in central India's Madhya Pradesh state. (Photo supplied)

Right-wing Hindu groups have stepped up their anti-Christian campaign in central India, urging villagers to disassociate themselves from Christians and asking Christians to switch to Hinduism to avoid hostility.

However, indigenous Christians in Madhya Pradesh state have vowed not to give up their faith under pressure and are prepared to face challenges to safeguard their faith.

Christian practices are against tribal traditions, Hindu leader Kamalesh Malviya told a meeting of the village council in Amba village in tribal-dominated Jhabua district.

"There is no space for religious conversion and healing prayers among the indigenous people, and those who have converted to Christianity should be opposed," he told a small crowd of village elders at the Jan. 26 meeting.

Hindu groups are campaigning across Jhabua district for Christians to return to Hinduism, which they say is the parental religion of all Indians.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

The campaign and threats are "part of their attempt to create division and discord among the peacefully living tribal community," said Jeevan Ganawa, a local Christian leader.

Jhabua has a high percentage of Christians, who form some 4 percent of the district's 1 million people. Hindus comprise 93 percent and Muslims about 2 percent.

In the rest of Madhya Pradesh, Christians account for less than 1 percent of the population, while the national average is only 2.3 percent.

The numerical growth of Christians, mostly among tribal people, challenges the radicals' idea of Hindu hegemony, said Ganawa, a second-generation tribal Christian leader.

"We have been practicing our faith amid threats and persecution," he said.

Related News

However, "we are not going to give up our religion as per the whims and fancies of right-wing Hindu groups," Ganawa said, questioning Malviya's call to tribal people to join "their parental religion."

"Tribal people were never Hindus. We have nothing to do with Hinduism. Hindu groups have infiltrated tribal people and branded them as followers of the Hindu religion," he said.

Tribal people are nature worshippers, animists and followers of their own religions and practices.

Anand Khadiya, another tribal Christian leader, said most tribal people are counted as Hindus in India's national census. Hindu leaders now want to divide the tribal community into Christian and non-Christian for political advantage.

On Jan. 11, a mob of Hindus marched in Jhabua city demanding to shut down all the churches in tribal areas. They also handed over a memorandum to the district collector, the top official, to shut down churches within 30 days or face violent agitation "to free the tribal lands" from Christians.

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) runs the government in Madhya Pradesh and supports turning India into a Hindu theocratic state. The BJP also leads the coalition that runs the federal government.

Christian leaders suspect the anti-Christian campaign has the tacit support of the government.

However, the demand to shut down churches is baffling, one church leader said. "If the churches cannot be allowed on tribal land, how can there be temples?" he asked, refusing to be named.

"The Hindu group have built temples and installed their deities in tribal villages. These are also against tribal traditions and beliefs. They should also be removed, and Christians should not be targeted alone," said another Christian leader.

Father Rockey Shah, public relations officer of Jhabua Diocese, said the Hindu campaign also targets Christians' educational and healthcare facilities, which have contributed immensely to indigenous people's welfare.

"Now the Hindu groups say these services are facades for religious conversion," he told UCA News on Jan. 28.

Father Shah said church leaders are keeping a watch on the open threats.

Hindu right-wing groups target Christians and Muslims, terming them as foreign religions. However, they do not have hostility towards the Sikh, Jain and Buddhist religions developed in India.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault
Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Jan 31, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
Christians don't form cliques, pope says in Mission Sunday message
Jan 30, 2021
Pope says money at root of opposition to marriage annulment reform
Jan 30, 2021
US Archbishop criticizes Biden, hopes for change from courts
Jan 30, 2021
Poland must support mothers of disabled, bishop says after abortion ban
Jan 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Jan 26, 2021
An urgent appeal for peace and reconciliation in Myanmar
Jan 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A charade of unity
Jan 25, 2021

Features

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Jan 29, 2021
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Jan 29, 2021
Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor
Jan 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
With authority Jesus teaches and liberates

With authority, Jesus teaches and liberates
Masks save lives

Masks save lives
A dangerous confusion

A dangerous confusion
An open door

An open door?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins
May John Bosco’s vision of education spread

May John Bosco’s vision of education spread
St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.