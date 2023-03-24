News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass

Mass attendance has declined from 53.2 percent before the Covid-19 pandemic to 36.1 percent in 2023, says survey

Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass

Young Catholics pray as they attend a mass conducted by Pope Francis to conclude the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi, some 150 kilometers south of Seoul, on August 17, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 24, 2023 11:43 AM GMT

Updated: March 24, 2023 11:44 AM GMT

The number of young Catholics at Sunday mass in South Korea dropped by 17 percent compared to years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, says a survey.  

The survey by the Korean Catholic Research Institute of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference found that 36.1 percent of Catholic youth in their twenties join Sunday mass in 2023 compared to 53.2 percent before the pandemic, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported on March 23.

The online survey was conducted from Jan. 10-16 among 1,063 Catholics over the age of 19.

Among the respondents in their twenties, one out of four said they only participate in mass on special occasions or do not participate at all.

The various reasons for skipping Sunday mass were also captured by the survey.

“I'm used to not attending Sunday mass” occupied the top spot with a majority of 58 percent of respondents choosing it as a reason for skipping mass on Sundays.

Among other multiple choices selected by the respondents, lack of confession, fear of Covid-19 infection, and “participation in mass is no longer an important criterion for the faith” each accounted for 30 percent of the responses.

The survey also revealed a general picture of continuous Sunday mass attendance in comparison to the pandemic period and off late.

Among the respondents who stated that they were avoiding Sunday mass around 70 percent were women.

According to the survey, 58.8 percent of Catholics above the age of 50 in North Gyeongsang Province and Seoul reported that they were not attending Sunday mass.

The survey also revealed that 13.6 percent of Catholics who participated in Sunday mass regularly throughout the pandemic period attended mass on special occasions or do not attend at all.

The trend of avoiding Sunday mass is high among believers who have lived a religious life for more than 31 years and high-income households, CPBC reported.

A separate, independent survey conducted online by K-Stat Research among 1,000 people evaluated the Catholic church's response during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the survey, 41.9 percent of respondents stated that the Catholic church’s response was “good”, and 33.7 percent stated the response as “insufficient.”

The decline in mass attendance is viewed as an alarming sign as the Korean Church has been recording a drop in priestly vocations due to a decline in birth rates and an increasing lack of religiosity in the country.

The number of newly ordained priests dropped to 87 in 2023 from 131 in 2011, a decrease of 35 percent, according to the Statistics of the Catholic Church in Korea, media houses reported.

Besides, the number of students at seminaries nationwide decreased by about 30 percent from 1,587 in 2011 to 1,137 in 2021. During the same period, the number of students enrolled in seminaries decreased by 40 percent from 223 to 138.

Despite the decline in vocations, the church data showed that the number of Catholics in South Korea increased from 5,442,996 in 2013 to 5,938,045 in 2023.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon
Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass
Filipino student invites Catholics' wrath with 'sacrilegious act' Filipino student invites Catholics' wrath with 'sacrilegious act'
Chinese bishop wants Catholics to abandon 'undergound' Church Chinese bishop wants Catholics to abandon 'undergound' Church
Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps
3 dead, 6 hurt as Myanmar military bombs village 3 dead, 6 hurt as Myanmar military bombs village
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Lashio

Diocese of Lashio

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 61,266 square kilometers.The mission territory of the Northern Shan State

Read more
Diocese of Surabaya

Diocese of Surabaya

The diocese's area is 26,461 kilometers square, which covers some parts of East Java and Central Java

Read more
Diocese of Bijnor

Diocese of Bijnor

With an area of 30, 664 square kilometers, the diocese covers Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and districts of Pauri,

Read more
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.