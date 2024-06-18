Fewer East Asians find religion ‘important’: survey

Few people in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam say religion is "very important" in their lives or pray daily, says a new survey by the US-based Pew Research Center.

Among the East Asian societies surveyed, less than two in ten adults in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan said religion is very important in their lives, the survey results released on June 17 said.

Vietnam, a Southeast Asian nation surveyed along with East Asian nations for its cultural and historical ties, had nearly 3 out of 10 people saying religion is important to them.

However, “many people who do not consider religion to be very important in their lives nevertheless engage in a variety of religious practices and hold a range of spiritual beliefs,” Pew Research said.

In Taiwan, 11 percent of adults say religion is very important to them, but 87 percent believe in karma, 36 percent say they have ever been visited by the spirit of an ancestor, and 34 percent say they ever practice meditation.

Karma is the belief that the force generated by a person's actions held in Buddhism and Hinduism to perpetuate transmigration and in its ethical consequences to determine the nature of the person's next existence.

Ancestor worship

The survey also revealed that despite not considering religion as an essential part of their daily lives, many “participate in ancestor veneration rituals with religious underpinnings.”

In Japan, 70 percent of the respondents said they have offered food, water, or drinks to honor or care for their ancestors in the past 12 months as part of their beliefs and/or traditions.

In Vietnam, 86 percent of the respondents said they had performed this ritual in the last year.

Traditional ancestor veneration in the region involves gravesite maintenance, burning incense to honor ancestors, and leaving offerings of food or drink at gravesites or ancestral altars, among other traditions.

Across the region, 50 percent of religiously unaffiliated adults and the vast majority of Buddhists say they have burned incense for their ancestors in the past 12 months.

In many of the five societies surveyed, most Buddhists and unaffiliated people also said they had offered their ancestors food, water, or drinks in the past year.

Fewer Christians engage in these activities in the countries surveyed, except for Vietnam.

Around 86 percent of Christians said that they have burned incense and 81 percent said that they have offered flowers or lit candles in honor of ancestors in the past year.

Religious disaffiliation

The survey also analyzed religious disaffiliation among the respondents, wherein people switched away from their religious upbringing to some other religion—or no religion.

“Many East Asians say they were raised in a religion during their childhood and now identify with none,” Pew Research said, adding that this trend was less common in Vietnam.

The switching of religions is mostly from Buddhism, Christianity, and Taoism.

For example, 15 percent of adults in Hong Kong said that they were raised as Christians but now have no religion.

Whereas 14 percent of South Korean and Japanese adults report that they were brought up as Buddhists but no longer identify with any religion.

“The high rates of religious switching do not arise exclusively from people abandoning religion,” Pew Research pointed out.

Roughly one in ten adults in South Korea (12 percent) and Hong Kong (9 percent) currently identify as Christian but were raised in a different religious tradition, such as Buddhism, or were raised with no religious identity.

Similarly, 11 percent of adults in Taiwan and 10 percent in Vietnam were raised outside Buddhism but now identify as Buddhist.

Pew Research pointed out that the East Asian rates of religious switching (32 percent in Japan to 53 percent in Hong Kong and South Korea) are higher than what it has measured in many other places.

For example, in its previous surveys of religion across Asia since 2019 only Singapore’s rate of religious switching (35 percent) approached the rates seen in East Asian societies.