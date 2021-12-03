X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Singapore

Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary

Singapore Archdiocese marks closure of Church's bicentenary jubilee with more than 100 activities from Dec. 4-11

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 03, 2021 04:58 AM GMT

Updated: December 03, 2021 05:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
10

India's Eastern Church implements new Mass form, disputes continue

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary

Catholics participate in a Mass at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Singapore. The Catholic Church in the city state will mark the end of 200th anniversary celebrations with a festival from Dec. 4-11. (Photo: Cathedral of the Good Shepherd)

Catholics in Singapore will mark the closing of year-long celebrations of the 200th anniversary of Church’s presence in the city state with a week-long festival.

The bicentenary celebrations, known as the Catholic200SG Festival, will begin on Dec. 4 and end with concurrent Masses in all 32 Catholic churches in Singapore on Dec. 11, according to a press release from Singapore Archdiocese.

The Church will arrange for about 100 activities within the area of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Church of Saints Peter and Paul on Queen’s Street, Church of St. Joseph’s on Victoria Street and the Catholic Center on Waterloo Street — the area collectively coined as Mission District.

The activities are grouped into Arts, Community, Talks and Spiritual, which offer something for everyone from young to adults and families to religious, with an aim to present what is like being a Catholic in Singapore.

Father Valerian Cheong, co-chair of the Catholic200SG steering committee, said that organizing jubilee activities in Mission District has great relevance.

“We wanted to bring the activities into this part of the city because this area is of great significance to us,” the priest said.

The Singapore Church started the jubilee year on Dec. 13 last year with a virtual Mass celebrated by Archbishop Goh

Mission District is the very heart of the early but growing Catholic community that took root as Singapore began to flourish because of trade, he said.

It was in this very part of town where various Chinese dialect groups, Indian and European-speaking communities came to worship and help each other in difficult times. It was also the area where many Catholic schools had their founding, he added.

On the festival's final day, Archbishop William Goh of Singapore will celebrate the main Mass at 6pm in the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, the oldest Catholic church in the country. The simultaneous ringing of the church bells across the island for one minute will mark the closing of the jubilee year.

Among the dignitaries to attend the anniversary Mass will be Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Marek Zalewski, will concelebrate at the Mass.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Singapore Church started the jubilee year on Dec. 13 last year with a virtual Mass celebrated by Archbishop Goh. A jubilee website and a special jubilee logo were launched and a documentary on the social impact of the Catholic Church in Singapore was screened.

The theme for the jubilee year, “Ignite and Shine with Faith,” focused on the pastoral vision of the Archdiocese of Singapore aiming to shape a more vibrant, evangelizing and missionary church.

Events focused on renewing the faith of the Catholic community through four aspects: deepen, discern, witness and celebrate.

Archbishop Goh said this historic milestone is an opportunity to galvanize Catholics for the past, present and future.

“We want to celebrate with gratitude and thanksgiving how far we have come. We must empower our Catholics today to be vibrant in their faith and evangelize. And we should inspire all to work for a future when humanity and creation find completion in God,” the prelate said.

The date of Father Laurent’s arrival in Singapore is historically known as the beginning of the Catholic Church in Singapore

Singapore was a Malay fishing village when it was founded by Sir Stamford Raffles, who made it a British colony in 1819. Soon afterwards, Catholic missionaries arrived and the Catholic Church is credited with vital contributions in nation building through education, health care and social welfare.

St. Laurent Marie Joseph Imbert (1796-1839), a French Catholic priest of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP), landed in Singapore from France on Dec. 11, 1821, for missionary assignments to Penang (Malaysia) and China.

He was martyred on Sept. 21, 1839 in Korea, for refusing to reveal the whereabouts of other foreign missionaries during a time of Christian persecution in the country. He was canonized by Pope John Paul II in Seoul on May 6, 1984.

The date of Father Laurent’s arrival in Singapore is historically known as the beginning of the Catholic Church in Singapore.

Singapore is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation with an estimated population of 5.6 million. Most Chinese are Buddhists and most Malays are Muslims. Christians make up about 15 percent of the population.

The Archdiocese of Singapore has 360,000 Catholics spread across 32 parishes.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Support Us

Latest News

Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Dec 3, 2021
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Dec 3, 2021
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of todays world

What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of today’s world?

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue
Exrefugee from Lesbos now working in Rome thanks to the pope

Ex-refugee from Lesbos now working in Rome, thanks to the pope
Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetits sudden fall from grace

Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetit's sudden fall from grace
Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks

Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.