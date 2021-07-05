X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Female journalists fight sexual harassment in Sri Lanka

Media organizations call on the government to take immediate action to protect women

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: July 05, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2021 06:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
3

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
4

Indian court asks bishops to explain discrimination of Dalit Catholics

Jul 2, 2021
5

UN warns Laos over persecution of Hmong

Jul 2, 2021
6

Duterte announces Philippine vice presidential bid

Jul 2, 2021
7

Nepal's churches struggle as Covid-19 claims 130 pastors

Jul 2, 2021
8

Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people

Jul 2, 2021
9

Pakistani Christians denied jobs because of their faith

Jul 2, 2021
10

Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage

Jul 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Female journalists fight sexual harassment in Sri Lanka
A man reads a newspaper covering the results of Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections in Colombo in August 2020. Female journalists say they are facing sexual harassment in the country's newsrooms. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan media organizations have urged the government to expedite investigations into the sexual abuse of female journalists.

Journalist Sarah Kellapatha alerted others through Twitter about her experience of sexual harassment.

After sharing Kellapatha's experience on social media, several female journalists have raised their voice against sexual violence in the workplace.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kellapatha said it was almost impossible for any female to wear a dress to work without having to endure salacious remarks from male colleagues about their legs and bodies in general, or they would utter a loud "sexy" whenever they felt like it.

"It was always very uncomfortable," said Kellapatha in her Twitter message.

Another female journalist said male colleagues look at the chests or legs of women and say “sexy.”

Educate media heads to ensure women's safety as soon as they become a victim

"Some send SMS messages at night when women journalists go home. They ask what kind of dress she wears at night," said a journalist in her social media post.

Many female journalists joined the #MeTooSrilanka campaign through social media against sexual harassment in newsrooms across the country.

The Sri Lanka Young Journalists Association (SLYJA) called for the appointment of a female official to minimize sexual harassment in the workplace and to discuss such issues.

"Educate media heads to ensure women's safety as soon as they become a victim, take institutional action against the perpetrators and encourage victims to take legal action," the SLYJA said in a statement.

Related News

"Establishment of a separate independent division of the Information Department of the Media Ministry is important to conduct regular awareness campaigns to stop sexual harassment.”

Dharmasiri Lankapeli from the Federation of Media Employees' Trade Union (FMETU) called on the government to take immediate action to end the sexual harassment of women in English, Sinhala and Tamil media houses.

“The government of Sri Lanka, which has signed the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, must take immediate action against the perpetrators of sexual abuse," said Lankapeli.

Seetha Ranjanee, convener of the Free Media Movement, said an impartial investigation should be carried out expeditiously, especially regarding incidents in state media institutions.

"All stakeholders must take an active role in formulating gender policy. Introduction of gender sensitive guidelines in all media outlets should not be delayed any further,” said Ranjanee.

The media ministry should take immediate action to protect women journalists without waiting for police complaints

Frank De Zoysa, general secretary of the Sri Lanka Working Journalists Association, condemned such crimes taking place in the media industry.

"We urge the relevant authorities to carry out proper investigations into the sexual harassment allegations and take necessary legal action against the culprits," said De Zoysa.

A Catholic nun said sexual harassment is not only directed at journalists but women are afraid to go to the police.

"Civil society organizations have lodged a complaint urging the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka to intervene to put an end to all forms of sexual abuse against women and children at police stations," said the nun who wished to remain anonymous.

"The media ministry should take immediate action to protect women journalists without waiting for police complaints. Due to such circumstances, women journalists will not appear in the field of journalism in future." 

Also Read

Indian Catholic forum demands protection for minorities
Indian Catholic forum demands protection for minorities
Italian missionary and friend of Bangladesh's poor dies at 91
Italian missionary and friend of Bangladesh's poor dies at 91
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Four charged with grabbing Protestant land in Bangladesh
Four charged with grabbing Protestant land in Bangladesh
Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing
Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing
Indian Christians observe national day stressing unity, culture
Indian Christians observe national day stressing unity, culture

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholic forum demands protection for minorities
Jul 6, 2021
Italian missionary and friend of Bangladesh's poor dies at 91
Jul 6, 2021
Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside
Jul 6, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September
Jul 5, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021

Features

Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Jul 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Parolin says hell testify if summoned to Vatican trial

Cardinal Parolin says he’ll testify if summoned to Vatican trial
Catholic Church is being persecuted says Canadian bishops conference head

Catholic Church is being persecuted, says Canadian bishops' conference head

Pope Francis Herculean efforts to clean up Vatican finances

Pope Francis’ Herculean efforts to clean up Vatican finances
Cardinal among ten charged by Vatican over London property scandal

Cardinal among ten charged by Vatican over London property scandal

Pope Francis doing well after surgery

Pope Francis doing well after surgery
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Here I am, Lord; lead me in Your ways

Here I am, Lord; lead me in Your ways
Protect the young girls Lord Jesus in our country

Protect the young girls Lord Jesus in our country
Saint Maria Goretti | Saint of the Day

Saint Maria Goretti | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.