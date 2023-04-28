Fellowship created in late Indian priest's name

Joint initiative by friends and Jesuits is to keep alive Father Stan Swamy's legacy of working for indigenous people

A man pays homage to Indian Jesuit Father Stan Swamy on his first death anniversary at a temporary pillar erected in his native parish in southern Tamil Nadu on July 5, 2022. (Photo: supplied)

Friends of Indian Jesuit Father Stan Swamy, a well-known rights activist who died in prison in 2021, have instituted a fellowship in his name.

The fellowship, a joint initiative of Swamy's friends and Bagaicha, a Jesuit-run social organization founded by the late priest, is to keep alive his legacy of working for the rights of indigenous people.

“The Stan Swamy Fellowship is meant for rights defenders working in rural areas without any institutional support to protect the rights of women, indigenous people, Dalits [former untouchables], and displaced persons,” said Bagaicha director, Father P. M. Antony.

The one-year-long fellowship pays a monthly stipend of 15,000 rupees (US$183).

“Right now, we have the funds to support one candidate,” Antony told UCA News on April 28.

“We are seeking crowd-funding and will increase the number of beneficiaries,” the priest added.

“Our objective is to keep the legacy of Father Swamy alive to benefit the same people for whom he died as a prisoner,” the priest observed.

The scholarship was announced on April 26 — the 86th birthday of the late priest — at Namkum on the outskirts of Ranchi, the capital of India's eastern Jharkhand state, which is known for its tribal population.

Bagaicha used to be the residence of Swamy until Oct. 8, 2020, when India's anti-terror National Investigation Agency arrested him.

He was accused of being a party to a conspiracy allegedly hatched by outlawed Maoist rebels to unleash mob violence in Bhima-Koregaon in the western state of Maharashtra on Jan. 1, 2018.

Swamy, who denied the allegations, was charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act along with 15 others.

A rights activist, Swamy, died while awaiting trial in a private hospital in Mumbai on July 5, 2021, after being denied bail despite suffering from multiple age-related ailments, including Parkinson’s disease.

Arsenal Consulting, a Massachusetts-based digital forensics firm, in a recent report, had given a clean chit to Swamy, saying the “digital evidence used to arrest him was planted on his computer’s hard drive.”

The hackers, according to the Arsenal report, “first attacked Father Swamy’s computer on Oct. 19, 2014, using a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) called Netwire.”

The Jesuits and friends of Father Swamy are still seeking justice for the late priest to clear his name. They have already filed a case in the Mumbai High Court in Maharashtra.

“Over 50 files were created on Father Swamy’s hard drive, including incriminating documents that fabricated links between Father Stan and the Maoist rebels. The final incriminating document was planted on Father Stan’s computer on June 5, 2019, a week before the raid on him,” said Father Joseph Xavier, who is also a convener of the Father Stan Swamy Legacy Committee of the Jesuits.

