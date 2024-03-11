News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Feeding America chief named recipient of Laetare Medal

Notre Dame announced the honor to be presented at the university's 179th commencement ceremony on May 19
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot attends Feeding America hosts Hunger Action Day event at Food Bank for New York City's Harlem Community Kitchen on Sept. 15, 2023, in New York City.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot attends Feeding America hosts Hunger Action Day event at Food Bank for New York City's Harlem Community Kitchen on Sept. 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

OSV News
Published: March 11, 2024 05:25 AM GMT
Updated: March 11, 2024 07:42 AM GMT

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, has been named the recipient of the University of Notre Dame's 2024 Laetare Medal, the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics.

It will be presented at the university's 179th commencement ceremony on May 19 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The honor was announced on March 10, Laetare Sunday, which is the Fourth Sunday of Lent. The Laetare (pronounced lay-TAH-ray) Medal has been given to Catholic leaders since 1883.

"Claire Babineaux-Fontenot has devoted herself to answering Christ's call to feed the hungry and care for those who are most vulnerable, and in doing so has created a network that sustains millions of Americans every day," Holy Cross Father John I. Jenkins, Notre Dame's president, said in a statement.

Feeding America, a national network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 charitable and faith-based partners, works to rescue, store and distribute food to more than 49 million people facing hunger each year. It also researches food insecurity and potential solutions.

"Under her visionary leadership, Feeding America has become a beacon of hope not only to the individuals and families it serves, but for all who share her vision of eliminating food insecurity in this country," Father Jenkins said.

Babineaux-Fontenot joined Feeding America in 2015. At the time she was executive vice president of finance and global treasurer at Walmart and a member of its leadership team for 13 years. But she felt called by God to a higher purpose. "I knew that there was someplace I was being guided to, and I knew it was going to require faith and confidence in Him," she said in a statement.

Feeding America's CEO since 2018, Babineaux-Fontenot has led the organization through several challenges, "including navigating a global pandemic and the ensuing increase in food insecurity," said a Notre Dame news release.

In 2022, Feeding America became the nation's largest charitable organization, according to Forbes, and the network distributed 5.3 billion meals in 2023.

"Over 10 million children are food insecure here, in the richest country in the history of civilization," she said. "That means we need to continue to get the word out. We should help people to understand that the game isn't over. Notre Dame knows a thing or two about football, right? You don't leave the field before the game is over. The game's not over with hunger."

Feeding America recently announced a partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services to explore the link between food insecurity and health outcomes.

Babineaux-Fontenot, who has a law degree and a master of laws degree in taxation, spent 30 years in leadership positions in government, at law firms and with private corporations before joining Feeding America. She was named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People of 2020" and was featured in the 2022 Forbes "50 over 50" list.

Growing up in Opelousas, Louisiana, she was one of 108 siblings. "Through a combination of birth, adoption and fostering, her parents built a large and loving family and worked tirelessly to help children in need," according to Notre Dame's news release.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Previous recipients of the Laetare Medal include President John F. Kennedy, Catholic Worker Movement co-founder Dorothy Day, then-Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner (awarded jointly), Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, labor activist Msgr. George G. Higgins, jazz composer Dave Brubeck, singer Aaron Neville and actor Martin Sheen.

Last year's recipient was Mercy Sister Rosemary Connelly, former executive director of Misericordia and a lifelong advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Clement Tirkey of Jalpaiguri , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Antonios Valiyavilayil of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon, India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Christudas Rajappan of Trivandrum (Latin), India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Harold Anthony Perera of Kurunegala, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Latest News
Priests, laity defy new head of India's Eastern rite Church
Priests, laity defy new head of India's Eastern rite Church
Where to, Israel?
Where to, Israel?
Christians decry India’s Assam state for neglecting them
Christians decry India’s Assam state for neglecting them
Japan’s Catholic center promotes ‘multicultural coexistence’
Japan’s Catholic center promotes ‘multicultural coexistence’
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.