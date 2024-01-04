News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy

The anxiety level shot up with the death of Saleh al-Aruri in a strike in a Beirut suburb on Tuesday

Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy

Aisha, mother of Saleh al-Aruri, sits holding a picture of him at their family house in Arura, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Jan. 3. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Israel

By AFP, Israel

Published: January 04, 2024 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2024 05:33 AM GMT

Near Israel's tense northern border with Lebanon, residents fear the killing of the deputy leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Beirut could spark a war with their neighbor.

During nearly three months of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli army has also been exchanging cross-border fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas.

While the violence had already dampened the mood in the coastal city of Nahariya, the anxiety level shot up with the death of Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri in a strike in a Beirut suburb on Tuesday.

Lebanese security officials and Hamas blamed it on Israel, which has not directly commented on the killing.

"In the morning, we didn't know whether to send our children to school... fearing Hezbollah's response to what happened yesterday," said Lee Zorviv, who owns a clothing shop.

Hezbollah vowed Aruri's killing would not go unpunished and labeled it "a serious assault on Lebanon... and a dangerous development".

The last Israel-Hezbollah war, in 2006, killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers.

United Nations peacekeepers who patrol the frontier warned on Wednesday that further escalation could have "devastating consequences".

"We continue to implore all parties cease their fire, and any interlocutors with influence to urge restraint," said UNIFIL deputy spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is believed to have amassed a considerable weapons arsenal in recent decades, while its foe Israel has received military support from the United States.

Zorviv, in her 40s, said the school day was shortened and people were constantly checking their phones for updates.

"The situation's really bad, really sad," she said. "Morale is down."

We're scared

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 that claimed the lives of around 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has waged a relentless offensive that has reduced vast swathes of Gaza to rubble and claimed over 22,300 lives, according to the territory's health ministry.

While residents in Nahariya worry about war with Lebanon, their finances have already taken a hit.

Shop sales have halved in recent weeks, Zorviv said, while some businesses have closed.

From the seafront, warships are visible beyond the fishermen and a handful of swimmers who brave the winter water.

A soldier described the area as a "closed military zone".

From teenagers to the elderly, many spoke of fear gripping Nahariya.

In the city center, David, who declined to give his surname, predicted that more violence was inevitable.

"War will break out. Something will happen," said the unemployed 54-year-old. "Either Israel will react strongly to Hezbollah, or they will respond (to the killing)... it's only a matter of time."

Following Aruri's killing, the Israeli military said it was "in a very high state of readiness in all arenas".

"We are highly prepared for any scenario," army spokesman Daniel Hagari said without directly commenting on the Beirut strike.

People were seen in the city carrying automatic weapons, some in military uniform, others in civilian clothes.

"We're scared," said Zorviv. "We're in a state of war."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid' Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid'
Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy
Over 50 still missing after Japan quake that killed 78 Over 50 still missing after Japan quake that killed 78
Italian priest excommunicated for 'act of a schismatic nature' Italian priest excommunicated for 'act of a schismatic nature'
War represents defeat, madness, pope says War represents defeat, madness, pope says
A place of 'health and holiness' through Eucharist in Pittsburgh A place of 'health and holiness' through Eucharist in Pittsburgh
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Archdiocese of Jakarta

Archdiocese of Jakarta

On May 8, 1807, the Vatican established the apostolic prefecture of Batavia (Jakarta's name during Dutch colonial

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

In a land area of about 74,195 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Bolikhamxai, Houaphan, Vientiane and

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur

Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur

In a land area of 63,810 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four states (Selangor, Negeri Sembilan,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.