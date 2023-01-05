News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

FDA permits retail pharmacies to dispense abortion drugs

Biden administration's rule change in the wake of the Dobbs ruling has prompted criticism from Catholic and pro-life groups

A box of the RU-486 drug, known generically as mifepristone and by its brand name Mifeprex, is seen in an undated handout photo

A box of the RU-486 drug, known generically as mifepristone and by its brand name Mifeprex, is seen in an undated handout photo. (Photo: Detroit Catholic)

Kate Scanlon, OSV News

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

Published: January 05, 2023 05:05 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

The US Food and Drug Administration will allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills in the United States for the first time, the agency announced on Jan. 3, prompting criticism from Catholic and pro-life groups.

The Biden administration's rule change comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, enabling many states to restrict abortion access.

The regulatory change permits the sale of mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in a chemical abortion, at retail pharmacies. The drug could previously only be dispensed by some mail-order pharmacies, or by some doctors or abortion centers.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The rule change ends a previous in-person requirement for its dispersal. The new FDA rules still require a prescription for the drugs, but will permit a wider range of pharmacies to stock and sell them.

Medication abortions are becoming a more common method of abortion, accounting for more than half of the abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research center relied on by the abortion industry and advocacy groups.

Some Catholic and other pro-life groups have expressed concern about the safety of the drug. In a document outlining its opposition to expanding access to the drug for abortions, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops argued that the FDA rejects safeguards governing its use that are in place in other countries, noting that in Sweden, for example, a woman undergoing a medication abortion would be "supervised by the midwife for 4 to 6 hours at the outpatient clinic."

The FDA has called mifepristone "safe when used as indicated and directed."

In a joint statement to OSV News, Dr. Marie Hilliard, co-chair of the Catholic Medical Association’s ethics committee, and Dr. Lester Ruppersberger, former CMA president, said the FDA has "promulgated a rule allowing for mail-order abortions, via prescribing mifepristone, regardless of the documented risks to women of the use of mifepristone: hemorrhage, infection, and retention of fetal remains (incomplete abortion)."

The Biden administration, Hilliard and Ruppersberger said, "has been clear that it does not agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the regulation of abortion belongs to the states, and not to the federal government."

The new rule, they said, will "put the health of women, and their true informed consent, at risk."

In a statement, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said: “The Biden administration has once again proved that it values abortion industry profits over women’s safety and unborn children’s lives."

"Abortion activists want to turn every post office and pharmacy into an abortion business, and the Biden FDA is a willing participant -- even while studies show emergency rooms are being flooded with women suffering from serious, life-threatening complications caused by abortion drugs,” Dannenfelser said. “Chemical abortion pills can cause dangerous complications including hemorrhage and infection, and complications are more likely when pills are dispensed without medical screening or follow-up care."

Dannenfelser said that some pro-life governors “understand this threat, which is why many states have enacted safeguards to protect women and their unborn children."

"State lawmakers and Congress must stand as a bulwark against the Biden administration’s pro-abortion extremism," Dannenfelser said. "We hope to see the FDA do its job to protect the lives of women and put an end to chemical abortions.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing
Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion
Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines
Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church
South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican
Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Haizhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Haizhou

Haizhou is a district belonging to Fuxin, a prefecture-level city of the Liaoning Province, in the People's Republic of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.