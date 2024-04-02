News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Father seeks fair trial for imprisoned Chinese Christian

Cao Jin says his innocent son was targeted and arrested for his Christian faith
Chinese worshippers attend Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in Beijing in this file photo. A Chinese Christian father has appealed the authorities to release his son wrongly accused of fraud for his Christian faith.
Chinese worshippers attend Christmas Eve mass at a Catholic church in Beijing in this file photo. A Chinese Christian father has appealed the authorities to release his son wrongly accused of fraud for his Christian faith. (Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)
UCA News reporter
Published: April 02, 2024 11:06 AM GMT
Updated: April 02, 2024 11:12 AM GMT

The father of a Chinese Christian detained more than ten months ago has sought a fair trial, claiming his son was falsely charged with fraud because of his Christian faith, says a report.

Cao Jin, the father of Cao Binting from the Cornerstone Reformed Church in Bengbu, Anhui province, appealed to judicial authorities in a video on the Chinese social media site Weibo, ChinaAid, said in a report dated March 28.

ChinaAid is a US-based organization run by Chinese exiles.

Cao Binting is “an upright, kind and law-abiding” citizen and was an outstanding student at school, his father said in the video. 

He worked with the Huaihe River Water Conservancy Commission of The Ministry of Water Resources.

A compassionate person, he visited troubled families in the Church and carried out charitable works but never sought rewards, Cao Jin said.

He expressed “inability” to accept his son being charged with “fraud” because he never resorted to unfair means in his personal and professional life.

“There is absolutely no evidence to prove that Cao Binting has ever attempted or taken a single penny from anyone. How could he be accused of fraud?” he told two lawyers representing the son in the court, the report said.

Following the centuries-old tradition of the church, he voluntarily donated a portion of his income to the church for the past few years, never taking a single penny from the church, he said.

He alleged Cao Binting has been detained and charged with the offense because of his Christian faith and for his association with Pastor Wan Changchun of Cornerstone Reformed Church and other co-workers.

Cao Binting was first detained for questioning on April 11 last year and released after 12 hours, ChinaAid reported.

He was again summoned by the police on April 22, following the arrest of Pastor Wan Changchun, his sister Wan Chunqin, and two other Christians. Police reportedly arrested several leaders and members of the Church for questioning.

The Church members have been accused of running “illegal business operations” – a common charge against Christian pastors and Church leaders who refuse to join state-sanctioned church bodies,  pledging allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). 

Cao Binting’s arrest and detention have taken financial and emotional toll on the family, said his father, who is now in his 60s.

Cao Jin said he had to undergo treatment in a hospital due to a heart problem. Along with his wife, they weep silently and pray to God for their son's return, he said.

The father, who also worked with a state-run company, said he raised his son as a good Christian and a law-abiding citizen.

He also said that he and his wife have been Christians for over thirty years. 

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"I know that my son, who has never taken a penny from anyone, being charged with fraud is absolutely unjust and unfair,” he said.

China’s constitution allows freedom of religion. But rights groups regularly accuse the Chinese regime of being the worst violators of religious freedom.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas Koorilos of Tiruvalla , India
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Paul Kyung Sang Lee of Seoul, Korea
Read More...
Coadjutor Archbishop
Coadjutor Archbishop Fransiskus Nipa of Makassar, Indonesia
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Sebastian Francis of Penang, Malaysia
Read More...
Latest News
Jesuit priest pinpoints poll fraud by Indonesian president
Jesuit priest pinpoints poll fraud by Indonesian president
Easter demands to work for abused children’s resurrection
Easter demands to work for abused children’s resurrection
Myanmar bishop urges Christians to find hope in suffering
Myanmar bishop urges Christians to find hope in suffering
Heavy rains hit normal life in India’s strife-torn Manipur
Heavy rains hit normal life in India’s strife-torn Manipur
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.