World

'Father of Europe' moves closer to sainthood

The Vatican has approved a decree recognizing the French statesman's heroic virtues

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 21, 2021 10:40 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2021 10:46 AM GMT

'Father of Europe' moves closer to sainthood

Robert Schuman, twice prime minister of France. (Photo: schumancentre)

Pope Francis has recognized the heroic virtues of Robert Schuman, one of the founders of modern Europe, putting him on the path to sainthood.

The Vatican on June 19 approved a decree recognizing the French statesman’s heroic virtues, the first step in the long process of canonization.

“Schuman dedicated his life to serving the common good, seeking peace and reconciliation with Germany to create a community of European states,” Father Bernard Ardura, an official in charge of French canonizations, told AFP.

His efforts were “the work of a Christian, which serves as an example.” 

After a meeting with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, the pope advanced the sainthood cause of Schuman.

The papal decision has made Schuman a venerable among the faithful in the Church.

A lawyer and a member of the French National Assembly, Schuman was arrested by the German secret police

Schuman, a devout Catholic who died in 1963 in the Diocese of Matz , was instrumental in creating today's European institutions.

The European Commission website calls Schuman “one of the founding fathers of European unity” and hails him as “the architect of the project of European integration”.

A lawyer and a member of the French National Assembly, Schuman was arrested by the German secret police Gestapo after the German occupation of France in 1940.

The Luxembourg-born French naturalized citizen, however, managed to escape two years later and was hiding until the end of the war in 1945.

In the post-war period, Schuman served as France's prime minister, foreign minister, finance minister and justice minister.

As foreign minister of France in 1950, he proposed pooling coal and steel resources between European countries to stave off future conflicts.

Such a tie-up, especially between France and Germany, Schuman argued, would make another war on the continent impossible.

Known as the Schuman Declaration, the day it was declared, May 9, is observed as Europe Day.

Six founding members — France, West Germany, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands — became parties to Schuman’s European Coal and Steel Community, which evolved into the European Union in 1993.

On the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration last year, Pope Francis observed that the declaration had led to "the long period of stability and peace from which we benefit today."

The next step in the sainthood path is beatification

Schuman played a key role in setting up of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He was elected by acclamation as the first president of the new European Parliament in 1958 and was awarded the title of “Father of Europe” when he quit public office.

Pope Francis spoke of Schuman in a signed letter encouraging Europeans to “rediscover the path of fraternity that inspired and guided the founders of modern Europe, beginning precisely with Robert Schuman.”

In 2003, Pope St. John Paul II hailed Schuman for dedicating his life “in the service of the fundamental values of freedom and solidarity, understood fully in the light of the Gospel.”

The next step in the sainthood path is beatification. At this stage, a miracle needs to be attributed to the individual after his/her death.

