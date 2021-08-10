X
Vietnam

Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam

Church volunteers and farmers brave rains and slippery roads to supply food to those affected by Covid-19

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: August 10, 2021 07:29 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2021 08:06 AM GMT

Farmers harvest vegetables in Da Lat to send to people in Covid-19 epicenters at Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces in Vietnam. (Photo supplied)

Thirty volunteers in raincoats brave the rains daily to harvest vegetables and roots in gardens and farms around Da Lat, Vietnam’s salad bowl in the Central Highlands.

They carry the produce in tractors and farm trucks on slippery narrow roads to the Thanh Mau churchyard, where they clean and arrange them before transporting them at night to parishes in the Covid-19 epicenters of Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong.

Most of the 1,400 members of the Thanh Mau parish cultivate crops and vegetables for a living. “We send four to seven tonnes of vegetables on a daily basis to parishes affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” said Rock Le Huu Phuoc, secretary of the parish council.

The parish has seven neighborhoods, which have been sending 30 volunteers daily to harvest and collect the vegetables and roots since July when Vietnam bishops called on Catholics to support people stricken by the Covid-19 virus.

Father Peter Mai Vinh Son, the parish priest, appealed to locals to supply their produce and even joins them in collecting the tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflowers, carrots, potatoes, bananas and papayas.

Phuoc, the lay leader, said local farmers regardless of their background generously offer their produce for free or helpfully sell them at low prices to the parish. Others offer their trucks and tractors to carry the produce from the farms to the churchyard.

Our aid is very small but our heart is with our brothers and sisters in the hard times

Father Son said the raw food items are supplied to those affected by the pandemic, especially domestic migrant workers who have become jobless and lack even basic food. “Our aid is very small but our heart is with our brothers and sisters in the hard times,” the 52-year-old priest said.

Their supplies reach the Thoi Hoa parish in Binh Duong province, which serves 3,000 members and 12,000 factory workers, while Father John Le Quang Viet at the Tan Phuoc parish in Ho Chi Minh City distributes them to people stuck in isolated areas.

Caritas worker Teresa Ka Riep said Chau Ma ethnic villagers including children from the B’Sumrac parish collect vegetables and bamboo shoots from their gardens and forests and carry them on their shoulders to Caritas, enabling it to supply 50 tonnes of raw food items to the needy on a weekly basis.

Caritas in Da Lat Diocese launched a “love products program” in July and has offered some 200 tonnes of raw food to parishes, convents, orphanages and houses for workers in Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese and the provinces of Ba Ria, Phu Cuong and Xuan Loc.

Lovers of the Holy Cross Sister Anna Nguyen Thi Xuan Trang, head of Khiet Tam convent based in Du Sinh, said sisters and brothers from local orders buy vegetables and fruits from farmers. They harvest, package and send them to help workers and their families facing food shortages due to social distancing measures.

The nuns have offered 95 tonnes of vegetables to Covid-19-stricken areas.

Bishop Joseph Chau Ngoc Tri of Lang Son Cao Bang, a small and poor diocese in northern Vietnam, launched week-long fundraising on the occasion of the feast of St. Dominic, the diocese’s patron, on Aug. 8 for Covid-19 victims in the southern dioceses.

This was to show their deep gratitude to the southern dioceses for their generous donations over the past two decades for rebuilding their diocese located along the Chinese border and destroyed by wars, he said.

Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long of Vinh called on Catholics to attend the nine-day novena prayers and Masses held at the local St. Anthony of Padua Shrine until Aug. 11 to seek an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam managed to contain the pandemic for much of last year but has faced a sudden surge in infections since late April. The highly contagious Delta variant has infected 215,762 people and killed 3,722 across 62 of 63 provinces and cities.

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Murder of Swiss traveler sets back tourism in Thailand
Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Aug 10, 2021
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Aug 10, 2021
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Aug 10, 2021
Aug 10, 2021
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Aug 10, 2021
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Aug 10, 2021
