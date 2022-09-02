News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Family under attack by various ideologies, pope says

Addressing the Schonstatt Fathers, Pope Francis urged them to be bearers of a message of hope in dark situations

Family under attack by various ideologies, pope says

Fathers of Schoenstatt meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: September 02, 2022 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 04:58 AM GMT

Christians are called to bring hope to those going through dark times, especially families who are threatened by ideologies prevalent in today's world, Pope Francis said.

Addressing the Schonstatt Fathers, who were in Rome for their general chapter Sept. 1, the pope urged them to be "bearers of a message of hope in these dark situations that people in every stage of life are going through."

"Today, there are many marriages in crisis, young people tempted, the elderly forgotten, children suffering," he said. "We often see that the nature of the family is under attack by various ideologies, which shake the foundations that support the personality of the human being and, in general, society as a whole."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Furthermore, he said, within families there is "a gap of understanding" between young and old.

The pope began his talk by congratulating Schonstatt Father Alexandre Awi Mello, secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, who was elected Aug. 21 as superior general of the institute.

According to the dicastery's website, he will continue as secretary of the dicastery "for the next few months."

The pope also thanked Father Mello for his "collaboration during these last years in communion with the successor of Peter, for the benefit of the whole church."

In his talk, the pope encouraged the Schonstatt Fathers to continue their service to the church and the world, "especially by accompanying families in the various events and difficulties they are going through."

Recalling his recent series of general audience talks on the elderly, Pope Francis emphasized the need for a "covenant between generations" that "can save humanity."

Pope Francis said that preserving one's "personal and family identity" is more than just passing on one's genetic traits or last name, "but above all the wisdom of what it means to be human, according to God's plan."

"Therefore, the mystery of our redemption is intimately linked to the experience of love within families," the pope said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan
Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment
Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday
South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations
Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Bring the world closer to reconciliation pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Bring the world closer to reconciliation, pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Francis, in message to 11th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches, describes the Church as the instrument and visible sign of unity to which God calls all people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.