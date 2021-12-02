X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

India

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

A second autopsy will be conducted after the nun's father said she was under no pressures that could lead to suicide

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 02, 2021 10:33 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2021 12:16 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
10

India's Eastern Church implements new Mass form, disputes continue

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters, was found dead in her convent chapel in Jalandhar Diocese in Punjab state on Nov. 30. (Photo supplied)

The family of a Catholic nun who was found hanged in northern India are demanding a police probe into her death after suspecting foul play.

The body of 30-year-old Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters, was found on Nov. 30 hanging from a window of her convent chapel in Jalandhar Diocese in Punjab state.

The nun’s body was sent to her home parish in Alappuzha district of the southern state of Kerala on Dec. 2.  She belongs to St. Andrew's Basilica Parish of Arthunkal in Alappuzha Diocese, said diocesan public relations officer Father Xavier Kudiamseery.

The nun’s father, John Ouseph, has filed a complaint with the Alappuzha district collector, the top government official in the district, demanding a probe into her death.

The complaint said the family suspected foul play and called for a second autopsy in Kerala following one done in Punjab “to bring out the truth and ensure” justice to the family.

Sister Mercy suffered from no pressures that could force her to take the extreme step of suicide, Ouseph said.

She was jovial and spoke about buying Christmas gifts and about planning for her birthday on Dec. 2

The family had a telephone conversation with her on the night before her body was found. “She was jovial and spoke about buying Christmas gifts and about planning for her birthday on Dec. 2. The conversation ended with a promise to call on her birthday,” Ouseph said.

“The convent has not explained to me the situation that led to her death,” the complaint said, adding that her behavior exhibited no sign of mental pressure or physical ailment.

But the congregation’s delegate vicar, Sister Maria Indira, ruled out any foul play in an official communiqué to media.

She said Sister Mercy had left a suicide note asking for a pardon from her family members and her congregation for taking the extreme step.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Her body was sent to Kerala because her suicide note expressed a wish to be buried in her home parish, the communiqué said.

Sister Indira said Sister Mercy was preparing for her final profession in January during her visit to her home state. “She was also very pleasant and happy.”

Just like her family members, “the nuns in the congregation are deeply in pain over this incident,” Sister Indira’s note said.

Funeral prayers and burial are scheduled to take place only after the post-mortem in Alappuzha

A Catholic priest working in Jalandhar Diocese, who did not want to be named, told UCA News that the nun “was happy and was seen talking to her family members on the night of her suicide.”

Two nuns have accompanied her body and are ready to present themselves before any investigation agencies after the family raised suspicions, he said.

A priest of Alappuzha Diocese, who also sought anonymity, said the nun's body was scheduled to be brought directly to the government-run medical college in the district on Dec. 2 for an autopsy.

“Funeral prayers and burial are scheduled to take place only after the post-mortem in Alappuzha. If it is delayed, the funeral can happen only tomorrow,” he told UCA News on Dec. 2

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
3 Comments on this Story
DESMOND COUTINHO
Death by suicide has a high occurrence in official reports for the deaths of Roman Catholic nuns. The Bishop of Jalandar is free but under trial for the rape and sodomy of at least one nun. Pope Francis has accepted that whole congregations of nuns are being held in sexual slavery by clerics. Leading pundits like John Dayal claim that reporting such abuse brings only mutual assured destruction. When the nun is eliminated most catholics remain happy in the run up to Xmas. The retired High Court judge who had forced a police investigation of the Bishop of Jalandar has also announced that he will try a private prosecution when the Bishop is found not-guilty. The Bishop is a rich high caste catholic. And that's how the catholics of India prefer things. I remain the last living Xtian in India not a holy one just the last one.
Reply
MARIO FERNANDOPULLE
Celibacy and virginity for life are not ordained of God. In Genesis 2:18 God says it is not good for man to be alone. In 1 Corinthians 11:11 through St. Paul indicates the necessity for man and woman to be married. It is very very rarely that some are called to be celibates, virgins perhaps for a while for the sake of missionary work in difficult circumstances which do not align well with the carrying out also the responsibilities of a person towards his / her spouse and children e.g. missionary work for a temporary period in communities of aborigines in very underdeveloped areas in India (Daylit) (?).Celibacy for Catholic priests or Catholic nuns is has been made obligatory for the Roman wing of the Catholic Church. It is not obligatory for the Catholic Greek Orthodox wing of the Catholic Church. Celibate priesthood and celibate nunhood are human arrangements. Abraham, one of the greatest saints married Keturah after his wife Sarah died. Patriarchs, great saints Isaac and Jacob are married persons. Married persons can very well become saints. The parents of St.Therese of Lisieux are canonised saints. At least at the beginning candidates for the Roman Catholic priesthood and nunhood are usually very holy persons from very holy families. How nice it would be if these holy candidates get married and lead holy married lives and do missionary work in addition to doing their duties towards their spouses and children and neighbours.
MARIO FERNANDOPULLE
I understand your prudence and wisdom in not publishing my comment
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Indian Catholic media renews commitment to vulnerable
Indian Catholic media renews commitment to vulnerable
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Bangladesh lets relocated Rohingya refugees visit families
Bangladesh lets relocated Rohingya refugees visit families
Support Us

Latest News

Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Dec 3, 2021
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Dec 3, 2021
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of todays world

What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of today’s world?

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue
Exrefugee from Lesbos now working in Rome thanks to the pope

Ex-refugee from Lesbos now working in Rome, thanks to the pope
Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetits sudden fall from grace

Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetit's sudden fall from grace
Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks

Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.