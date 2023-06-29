Family seeks mercy for Filipino death convict in Indonesia

Reports suggest Mary Jane Veloso is in poor health in jail after she was diagnosed with a malignant ovarian cyst

Students hold placards and a picture of Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, a Filipina drug convict facing execution in Indonesia, during a protest near the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Sept. 13, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Family members and pro-life groups in the Philippines have pleaded with Indonesian authorities to show mercy to Filipino woman Mary Jane Veloso who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking 13 years ago.

Veloso’s family and pro-lifers called for commuting her sentence from the death penalty to life imprisonment as reports emerged of her poor health in jail after she was diagnosed with a malignant ovarian cyst.

“We just talked to her this morning, and she told us that she is in pain because the cyst is growing fast and has caused her to bleed. Her health condition is stable, but I think she needs to have an operation,” her mother Celia Veloso told UCA News on June 29.

She urged Philippine labor and immigration authorities to allow her to visit her daughter in Indonesia to take care of her although Indonesian laws prohibit family members to stay with convicts.

“I hope they will allow her to seek medical treatment. We have a history of cancer and even a prisoner like her has every right to seek medical attention,” she added.

Veloso’s lawyer claimed her client had “every right” to seek medical treatment despite being on death row due to international humanitarian law that binds all nations.

“A convicted felon’s rights, especially human rights, do not end upon the reading of the sentence. If a felon is sick, the state that has custody over his or her has the obligation under the law to provide him or her with the treatment that he or she needs,” Veloso’s lawyer Ryan Pinoa told UCA News.

Pinoa and Celia argued that her medical condition was a ground for commutation of her sentence from death to life imprisonment.

“Right now, we are not asking for clemency but merely a commutation of the sentence because of the cyst which we all fear is malignant. A commutation is an act of leniency that reduces the punishment. Mary Jane is still a criminal, but she will suffer a different penalty,” Pinoa added.

Philippine pro-life group Buhay, however, claimed Veloso should not be executed because her purported mastermind had surrendered in the Philippines way back in 2016.

This week, Buhay organized a rally in the capital Manila to call for the release of Veloso.

“We fight for justice for Mary Jane because she was merely a victim of illegal drug peddling in a foreign state. She was a victim, not a criminal… In fact, the people behind were already arrested and in jail,” Buhay chairperson Paulo Jover, 39, told UCA News.

In April 2015, Veloso’s imminent execution by firing squad was halted after former President Benigno Aquino III pleaded with the Indonesian government to allow her to testify in one of the cases of her alleged illegal recruiter.

Veloso, now 38, was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 carrying a suitcase with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds) of heroin. She was sentenced to death in October of that year.

Last year, Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos filed an official bid for the pardon of Veloso.

A bishop said Catholic Church is ready to mobilize Catholic groups, including schools to urge Indonesian authorities to cancel the execution, should President Widodo decline the family’s request.

“We will ring our churches’ bells to pray for Mary Jane. We will not abandon her until the end. Life must always be respected,” Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, vice-chairman of the Catholic bishops’ Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, told UCA News.

Santos said that Veloso has suffered long enough given her crime and that her medical condition “must be considered” in the imposition of her sentence.

“With Mary Jane’s medical condition, she must be given reprieve or be freed for humanitarian grounds. She must be given treatment especially because of her ovarian cyst,” Santos added.

