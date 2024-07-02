News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'

Authorities believed that Thich Minh Tue's growing number of followers was becoming a threat to public security
Thich Minh Tue (center) standing among residents in Ha Tinh province on May 17.

Thich Minh Tue (center) standing among residents in Ha Tinh province on May 17. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 02, 2024 11:38 AM GMT
Updated: July 02, 2024 12:33 PM GMT

The younger brother of a popular independent Buddhist monk unrecognized by Vietnam’s state-sanctioned religious authorities has sought police assistance in locating him after he went incommunicado about three weeks back.

Le Anh Thin, the younger brother of Thich Minh Tue said that the family is “worried and confused” as they have received no information about him for nearly 20 days since June 12, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on July 1.

“Our family in particular, and many Buddhists at home and abroad who are fond of Thich Minh Tue, are very worried and confused,” Thin said in a letter addressed to police in Gia Lai province in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.

Tue had earned widespread popularity for his barefoot pilgrimage across Vietnam earning him the moniker “barefoot monk.”

His journey has been widely documented by influencers on TikTok and other social media platforms. Reportedly, many supporters were drawn to him for his simple lifestyle and humble demeanor.

Thin said that Tue had told his family members on June 12 that someone from an unknown agency or organization had asked him to temporarily move to another place for five to seven days.

He had also told his relatives that the “authorities believed that his growing number of followers was becoming a threat to public security and order,” Thin alleged in his letter.

Thin also pointed out that Tue had asked Thin and his wife to build some fencing to protect trees near Tue’s shelter – an indication that he really intended to return.

Tue whose real name is Le Anh Tu is not officially recognized by the state-sanctioned Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, or VBS. He has also not claimed that he is a monk and has emphasized that he was an individual trying to follow Buddha’s teachings.

However, owing to his simple lifestyle and humble demeanor many have regarded him as a monk, RFA reported.

In May this year, the VBS in an announcement said that Tue “is not a Buddhist monk,” which technically meant that he could not openly practice Buddhism in the country.

Religious groups or individuals require official recognition to practice their faith despite Vietnam’s constitution giving everyone the right to freedom of religion.

In June, Vietnamese police detained Tue and several of his followers during a raid in a forest in Thua Thien Hue province in central Vietnam.

He was later staying in Gia Lai province’s Ia Grai district, where many of his relatives live.

Reportedly, police officers accompanied him as he begged for food near his parents’ home.

An unnamed observer of Buddhism from Vietnam, who declined to be named due to security reasons, told RFA that he believed that the fate of Tue and his fellow monks was “precarious.”

“Many international human rights and policy organizations are watching what Vietnam is going to do with these independent religious practitioners,” the unnamed observer said.

Gia Lai provincial police’s criminal division did not respond to queries from RFA regarding the whereabouts of Tue.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Jose Araneta Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
(Open Church) Bishop Tongli Zhang of Shanghai, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Feili Wang of Anguo, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Stephen Rotluanga of Aizawl , India
Read More...
Latest News
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.