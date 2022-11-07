News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Family of slain Indonesian Catholic seeks prez support

President Joko Widodo urged to ensure a fair and speedy investigation of the case

Family of slain Indonesian Catholic seeks prez support

Father Aloysius Budi Purnomo, chairman of the Commission for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation of Semarang Episcopal Vicariate, prays with the wife and children of Paulus Iwan Budi Prasetijo at St. Ignatius Loyola Church Banjardowo, Semarang on Nov. 3. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 07, 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Updated: November 07, 2022 11:18 AM GMT

The family of a Catholic state employee who was apparently murdered due to his status as a witness in a corruption case has appealed to President Joko Widodo so the investigation allegedly involving military personnel can proceed quickly.

Theresia Alvita Saraswati, one of the daughters of Paulus Iwan Budi Prasetijo, 51, a Semarang City Government employee, sent a letter on behalf of her family to President Widodo on Nov. 4.

"Dear Mr. Joko Widodo, We, the family of the victim, request that the case which is suspected to involve the criminals from the state apparatus be resolved fairly," she wrote in the letter.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"We respectfully request that this case be concluded without the intervention of several parties who wish to cover up the heinous wrongdoing of the perpetrators," she added in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by UCA News.

Iwan went missing on Aug. 24, the day before he was scheduled to testify as a witness to a team investigating allegations of corruption in land acquisition at the Semarang City Financial and Asset Management Agency, where he worked.

His charred body was found by workers who had gone to clear bushes on the outskirts of the city on Sept. 8, police said. His body was mutilated, and his right hand and foot were found following a police search of the area.

Saraswati said her father's death is a real blow to the family.

"Right now, what can make us strong to continue living is seeing the perpetrators brought before the law for their barbaric actions against the precious life of the deceased," she said.

“We were previously a harmonious family full of warmth. The deceased was a responsible, wise and loving head of the family," she said.

Father Aloysius Budi Purnomo, chairman of the Commission for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation of the Semarang Episcopal Vicariate under Semarang archdiocese, who accompanied the victim's family said: “I support every positive effort made by the family to thoroughly investigate the barbaric act against the deceased.”

"I hope that President Jokowi will respond positively to the family’s call by paying attention to this case and ordering the relevant parties to work professionally," he told UCA News.

Iqbal Alqudusy, a spokesman for Central Java Provincial Police, said they have questioned 30 witnesses so far, but still have not been able to identify suspects.

One of them, he said, was AG, a key witness who was in charge of guarding the entrance to Marina Semarang Beach, where the victim was killed.

This case also involved two soldiers who had been investigated.

Setyawan, the family's lawyer, said they planned to send a separate letter to the Army Commander, General Andika Perkasa to demand his attention, including firm action against the members suspected of being involved.

Beka Ulung Hapsara, the commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, said although they were not investigating the case, they were assisting police investigators and the military "so that there would be no obstruction of justice."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

French church lifts veil on sexual abuse by bishops French church lifts veil on sexual abuse by bishops
China playing 'aggressive games' with Canada: Trudeau China playing 'aggressive games' with Canada: Trudeau
French cardinal admits abusing teen girl 35 years ago French cardinal admits abusing teen girl 35 years ago
Despair over declining numbers shows lack of faith, pope says Despair over declining numbers shows lack of faith, pope says
In Bahrain, pope sees joy of Catholic minority In Bahrain, pope sees joy of Catholic minority
Thousands of Vietnamese Catholics honor martyrs Thousands of Vietnamese Catholics honor martyrs
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.