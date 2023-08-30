Families seek justice for their beloved ‘desaparecidos’

Their call for solidarity should resound across every corner of the globe on this International Day of the Disappeared

A woman visitor is seen at the Parque de la Memoria in Buenos Aires on March 15. The massive wall bears the names of 30,000 victims who suffered enforced disappearances in Argentina during the military dictatorship era in the 1970s. (Photo: AFP)

In March this year, I visited Argentina, a nation haunted by a grim history of enforced disappearances that unfolded during the military dictatorship era in the 1970s.

Leading the former executive committee of the International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances (ICAED), I participated in the Third World Forum for Human Rights attended by 10,000 civil society organizations across the globe.

As a side endeavor, we paid a solemn visit to the Parque de la Memoria, where a massive wall bears the names of 30,000 victims of enforced disappearances. Adjacent to this wall of remembrance, a heartbreaking testament to cruelty, pregnant women were callously thrown from helicopters into the ocean, their fates forever sealed in the depths.

The thousands of desaparecidos (the disappeared) in Argentina are but a microcosm of the almost innumerable victims of enforced disappearances around the world, a small but poignant representation of the countless victims of enforced disappearances across the globe. There are many more untold stories.

Article 2 of the 2006 International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (Convention) states: “For the purposes of this Convention, 'enforced disappearance' is considered to be the arrest, detention, abduction or any other form of deprivation of liberty by agents of the State or by persons or groups of persons acting with the authorization, support or acquiescence of the State, followed by a refusal to acknowledge the deprivation of liberty or by concealment of the fate or whereabouts of the disappeared person, which place such a person outside the protection of the law.”

Therefore, elements of enforced disappearance include deprivation of liberty; state-perpetrated and concealment of the fate and whereabouts of the victims. Placed outside the protection of the law, the victims’ multiple rights are violated.

These include the right to security and dignity of the person; the right not to be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment, the right to humane conditions of detention; the right to a legal personality, right to a fair trial, right to a family life and right to life.

In contemporary history, the phenomenon of enforced disappearance was used by military dictatorships, however, recent cases have witnessed that this phenomenon is now happening in every region and in varying contexts. These include violations of their freedoms of association, assembly and expression, internal conflicts, struggle for independence, war on terrorism, war on drugs and migration.

According to its 2022 report, the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (UNWGEID) has forwarded a cumulative total of 59,600 cases to 112 different countries. The Working Group additionally indicates that the count of cases that remain actively under review, pending clarification, closure, or discontinuation, amounts to 46,751 cases originating from 97 individual states.

This situation persists despite the presence of under-reporting due to factors like increased militarization, forced displacements, limited access to national authorities and international organizations, as well as the absence of victims' organizations in certain countries.

The Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Disappeared-Detainees (FEDEFAM), in its founding congress, held in San Jose, Costa Rica in 1981, initiated to pay tribute to their disappeared loved ones by designating Aug. 30 as the International Day of the Disappeared.

According to Ma. Adela Antokoletz, a member of Argentina’s famous Madres de Plaza de Mayo-Linea Fundadora, this date was originally meant to pay tribute to a disappeared Latin American woman. Antokoletz stated: “A single human being represents the whole of humanity; thus, August 30 represents humanity.”

As enforced disappearances spread globally, this day was adopted by similar formations of families of the disappeared across the globe.

Three decades later, the UN officially recognized Aug. 30 as the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances in 2011. This universal recognition signifies the victory of the struggle of the families of the disappeared and the rest of the international community in their tireless insistence on the imperative of truth, justice, reparation, memory and guarantees of non-recurrence.

Asked about the significance of this day, Antokoletz, who was recently elected as the new president of ICAED, said: “It is a day of unity between families’ associations and the international community. It is annually celebrated with multiple activities, statements, posters, and flyers that aim to reach communities victimized by this malady. This day aims to form more groups and federations that will amplify the voices of truth and justice.”

Enforced disappearances in Asia

Asia is the region that has submitted the highest number of cases of enforced disappearances to the UNWGEID in recent years. Ironically, it is the region with the lowest number of ratifications of the Convention.

In response to this catastrophic phenomenon, the Asian Federation Against Enforced Disappearance (AFAD) was founded on June 4, 1998, of which Pakistan’s Defence for Human Rights Chairperson Amina Masood is a part of the current leadership.

On the eve of this significant occasion, Masood reflected: “The 30th of August always represents the struggle and the dedication of the victims' families, who despite all odds, persevere and engage in various activities. They keep on raising voices for their disappeared loved ones. Being a wife of a disappeared for the last 18 years, amidst persecution, I always find it difficult to continue to fight and keep the flame burning, despite persecution. This day reminds me of my disappeared husband and the grand and small things we, along with our children, shared. This is an occasion for victims to sit in a quiet place, remember our loved ones who were and continue to be present in our hearts. They will never be forgotten.”

Mandated to campaign for universal ratification and implementation of the Convention, the ICAED held its virtual annual general meeting on Aug. 26. Declaring the event as its tribute to all victims of enforced disappearances a few days prior to Aug. 30, ICAED member organizations will conduct simultaneous activities in their respective countries. These include conferences, forums, seminars, marches, processions, events in front of memorials for the disappeared, documentaries and films, press conferences and many more. These are aimed at paying homage to their beloved desaparecidos, whose memories should never ever be forgotten.

Geographically distant and diverse in culture, religion and language, these organizations are united in the same pain, in the same struggle, in the same envisioned victory for a world without disappeared persons.

On March 24, to honor those killed and disappeared during the “Dirty War,” Argentinian civil society organizations chanted: “Madres de la Plaza, el pueblo las abraza [Mothers of the Plaza, the people embrace you].”

The call for solidarity should resound across every corner of the globe, echoing the steadfast endeavors of empowered survivors and the enduring fight of empowered victims. Taking inspiration from the Argentinean women, it stands as a profound tribute and a potent homage to all the disappeared individuals worldwide.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.