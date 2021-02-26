X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection

Protesters against tobacco factory claim they were attacked, threatened after jailed women were freed on bail

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: February 26, 2021 07:38 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
3

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
4

China's new measures on clergy ignore Vatican agreement

Feb 25, 2021
5

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
6

A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha

Feb 25, 2021
7

Cambodia deports Chinese media owner over 'fake' Covid news

Feb 25, 2021
8

Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying

Feb 23, 2021
9

Indonesia nabs policemen for selling guns to Papuan rebels

Feb 23, 2021
10

Malaysian bishops oppose deportation of Myanmar refugees

Feb 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection

The four women at the center of the rock-throwing case are indicted for criminal damage in the Lombok Tengah District Court on Feb. 22. (Photo: Lombok Tengah District Court Office)

Relatives of four women recently charged with criminal damage after throwing rocks at a tobacco factory in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province have demanded government protection.

They said they were attacked and threatened by people opposed to their protest against the tobacco company in Wajageseng in Lombok Tengah district, which they said pollutes the air and makes their children ill.

The attacks and threats took place after the women were indicted in court and released on bail earlier this week.

Nurul Hidayah, 38, Martini, 22, Fatimah, 38, and Hultiah, 40, were arrested on Feb. 17 and thrown into a local jail along with their young children, sparking an outcry from rights and church groups. 

They face a maximum seven-year prison sentence for allegedly throwing rocks at the factory owned by the Mawar Putra company on Dec. 26.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Because of the threats, the families said they must now seek safety under a government witness protection program.  

"We are really scared by the intimidation coming by people backing the factory, so we are asking for protection while this legal process drags on," said Arian, 53, a relative of one of the women speaking on behalf of all four families

She said they and their houses had been pelted with stones and other threats had been made against them.

"There are people who oppose our protest even though they are also impacted by the pollution," she said.

Lilik Agustianingsih, from the Indonesian Women Coalition, has offered the families support.

Related News

“We will lobby the government agency responsible for the protection program to ensure these people are kept safe,” she told UCA News.

She called on police to act against those threatening the families.

Beka Ulung Hapsari, a commissioner of the National Commission of Human Rights, said protection should be provided if the family genuinely fear for their safety.

“However, such threats are criminal acts which need to be dealt with. These people should be protected by the law just like anyone else,” he said.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam
Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'
Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'
Papuan Catholic leaders call for peace amid tensions
Papuan Catholic leaders call for peace amid tensions
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas

Latest News

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail
Feb 26, 2021
Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
Feb 26, 2021
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Catholics ask Indian state to scrap fishing project
Feb 26, 2021
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam
Feb 26, 2021
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection
Feb 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021

Features

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Going to church on the French Riviera despite the lockdown

Going to church on the French Riviera, despite the lockdown
Nigerias bishops say country is on the brink of collapse

Nigeria’s bishops say country is on the brink of collapse

Will the pope visit the Yazidis when he goes to Iraq

Will the pope visit the Yazidis when he goes to Iraq?
To interpret the mystery of life correctly

To interpret the mystery of life correctly
Armenia in double spotlight

Armenia in double spotlight

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the First Week of Lent
Lord, grant us the grace to be able to forgive

Lord, grant us the grace to be able to forgive
Lord, give us a leader like Moses

Lord, give us a leader like Moses
Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the day

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.