News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

'Fake' ordination scandal rocks Vietnamese diocese

Prelate disowns priest after it emerges he was 'jailed for bribery, ordained overseas without known seminary training'

'Fake' ordination scandal rocks Vietnamese diocese

Ho Huu Hoa (left), a former Vietnamese fortune teller who was jailed for brokering a bribe in 2021 was ordained a Catholic priest in December last year. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 14, 2023 11:23 AM GMT

Updated: February 14, 2023 11:37 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop in Vietnam has disowned a priest ordained for his diocese in the Philippines when laypeople questioned the new priest’s worthiness, saying that he was once jailed for bribery and not known to have trained in a seminary.

Bishop Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long of Vinh diocese in central Vietnam issued a statement on Feb. 10 disowning Father John Baptist Ho Huu Hoa, three months after he was ordained by Bishop Precioso D. Cantillas of Maasin in the Philippines.

Bishop Long said he was “surprised” by Hoa's ordination and asked him to “present the documents of his ordination so that he could celebrate sacraments validly, but so far I have not received any documents from him or Maasin diocese,” Bishop Long said in the statement.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A video of the Dec. 7 ordination ceremony that went viral on social media shows the priest chancellor of Maasin diocese reading out Bishop Long’s dimissorial letter — a canonical document issued by a bishop to a person in his diocese so he can be ordained by another bishop.

The letter “is completely fake” Bishop Long’s statement said adding that Hoa's ordination is “under investigation.”

The priestly ordination of 38-year Hoa came just over a year after he was released from prison, according to local reports, which shows he could not have had the mandatory four years of theology training in a seminary.

Hoa was arrested in 2019 for allegedly helping a former police intelligence colonel, Phan Van Anh Vu, to bribe Lieutenant-General Nguyen Duy Linh to the tune of five billion Dong (US$220,000) to interfere with a criminal case against him, Radio Free Asia reported.

Colonel Vu was under investigation for allegedly disclosing state secrets and other illegal acts related to the purchase, sale and transfer of public housing and land, Vietnamese daily  Việt Nam News reported in 2021.

Hoa was arrested in March 2019 and was held in temporary detention until being released in November 2021, local reports show.

Hoa was ordained as a deacon on Sept. 8, 2022, in the Philippines, just over nine months after his release.

Bishop Long’s letter is silent about the diaconate ordination of Hoa that happened more than a year ago, which also needs his dimissorial letter.

Moreover, the chancellor of Vinh diocese, Father Gerard Nguyen Nam Viet, was present at the ordination ceremony and testified for Hoa, the video shows.

He read out from a printed document that he testifies that Hoa “has been found worthy” of priestly ordination “after enquiring among the people of Christ and upon the recommendation of those concerned with his seminary training.”

Bishop Long’s statement said he was not aware of his diocesan chancellor attending the ordination ceremony in the Philippines.

Father Viet had asked for permission to go to the Philippines for three days for personal reasons, not for Hoa’s ordination, Bishop Long said.

Hoa also celebrated Mass in some Vietnam parishes.

Some priests from Nghe An province told UCA News that they were not informed about Hoa’s ordination until he was accompanied by Father Viet and Father Joseph Nguyen Van Hieu, pastor of Trai Gao Parish, and they concelebrated Masses at some local churches during the Tet festival.

Vietnamese Redemptorist Father Nguyen Van Khai said Hoa once worked as a fortune-teller but Church law does not prevent him from becoming a priest after undergoing proper training and investigation.

But he said what “is confusing and suspicious” is the quick ordination of a “person having many connections to top ... intelligence agents of the communist regime, a person who was sent to prison.”

"Why did Church authorities in Vinh diocese and Maasin diocese ordain someone who had never been trained in a seminary, and had not met the canonical requirements for morality, training time, education, and pastoral ability?” the priest asked in a social media post.

He also questioned the reason for conducting the ordination in the Philippines, when the person did not study there nor speak English.

He said Hoa's ordination and his celebration of Mass in some Vietnam parishes was “an unprecedented scandal in the history of the Church in Vietnam."

"This ordination has raised confusion among Catholics, causing various speculation, especially causing many people to lose faith in the leadership of the Church and in the sanctity of the priesthood,” Father Khai added.  

Vinh diocesan officials were not available for comments on the ordination when UCA News contacted them.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A need for love in India’s rigidly patriarchal society A need for love in India’s rigidly patriarchal society
India’s religious leaders hail drive against child marriage India’s religious leaders hail drive against child marriage
Indonesia's retired Christian cop gets death penalty Indonesia's retired Christian cop gets death penalty
Family seeks answers for Malaysia’s missing pastor Family seeks answers for Malaysia’s missing pastor
'Fake' ordination scandal rocks Vietnamese diocese 'Fake' ordination scandal rocks Vietnamese diocese
Arson attack on Indian church sparks anger Arson attack on Indian church sparks anger
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tianshui

Diocese of Tianshui

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 14 counties and cities in southeastern Gansu

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

In a land area of 3,799 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers comprising the provinces of Misamis Oriental

Read more
Diocese of Masbate

Diocese of Masbate

In a land area of 7,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Masbate with its one

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.