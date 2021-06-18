X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Faith leaders to meet at Vatican to discuss climate change

October meeting will prepare a statement ahead of the COP 26 United Nations climate summit in Glasgow in November

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 18, 2021 06:49 AM GMT

Updated: June 18, 2021 06:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
2

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
3

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
4

Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

Jun 16, 2021
5

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar security forces release six priests

Jun 15, 2021
7

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
8

China shuts down Korea-based Protestant church

Jun 15, 2021
9

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
10

Concern over missing Islamic preacher in Bangladesh

Jun 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Faith leaders to meet at Vatican to discuss climate change

Pope Francis meeting with 17 different religious leaders at the Archbishop’s House in Yangon, Myanmar, on Nov. 28, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Vatican Radio)

On the feast of St. Francis, Oct. 4, leaders of world religions or their representatives will meet at the Vatican and in Rome to draft a statement to government leaders who will gather in Scotland in November for COP26, the UN climate summit.

The British and Italian embassies to the Holy See and the Vatican Secretariat of State have hosted six virtual meetings since February with close to 40 leaders from world religions and 10 top climate scientists. The leaders had a chance to share their faith's understanding of creation and the human responsibility to care for it, and the scientists updated them on the latest research, said Sally Axworthy, the British ambassador to the Holy See.

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, has been part of the discussions. He told reporters June 17 it was "highly likely" that Pope Francis would be involved in the October meeting, but said he could not comment on reports that Pope Francis would travel to Glasgow in November for the COP26 meeting itself.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"If the Holy Father goes, it's in the competence of the trip organizers and that ain't me," he said with a chuckle. "I have to leave it at that, I'm afraid."

In the virtual discussions with the faith leaders, Axworthy said, "there has been a remarkable convergence of views. All the faiths and belief systems see nature as sacred, and our duty as being to protect the environment."

In addition, she said, "the leaders have drawn on their own traditions to suggest solutions: that we moderate our desires, rethink our economic model to be within the bounds of what nature can sustain, and focus on support for those least responsible for but most affected by climate change."

We must act with urgency to respond to the threat of climate change

The ambassador said organizers are not yet ready to release a list of the religious leaders who have been participating in the virtual meetings and do not yet have confirmation of who will attend the October gathering, but they tried to get leaders from all the world's main religious groups and a mix of leaders from every part of the world.

The Vatican's participation in the virtual meetings and preparations for the October event, "Faith and Science: Toward COP26," was "a no-brainer" given Pope Francis' emphasis on the need to care for the Earth and for its people, Archbishop Gallagher said.

While there is no denying "a wave of secularization" is washing over many countries, the archbishop also said religion and belief "remain an important part of the life of the vast majority" of the world's population, and most government leaders recognize that and, even more, have a growing appreciation of the contributions religions can make to society.

The massive scope of the challenge of stemming climate change and protecting the environment "mean you have to draw on all of your resources," including the teaching and guidance of the world's religions, Archbishop Gallagher said.

Related News

Pietro Sebastiani, Italy's ambassador to the Holy See, said the discussions have made clear that "climate change is also a moral question. We must act with urgency to respond to the threat of climate change," especially the threat it poses for the world's most economically or geographically vulnerable nations and for future generations.

Also Read

Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says
Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says
Pope asks to support displaced people of Central America
Pope asks to support displaced people of Central America
Pope, religious leaders urge EU to rethink immigration policy
Pope, religious leaders urge EU to rethink immigration policy
Materialistic lifestyles help fuel poverty, pope says
Materialistic lifestyles help fuel poverty, pope says
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Popal sorry must fit the level of suffering
Popal sorry must fit the level of suffering

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong media executives denied bail under security law
Jun 19, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Bishops criticize EU report for stance on abortion
Jun 19, 2021
Irish bishops choose woman to guide route to national synod
Jun 19, 2021
Bishop says US worship sites often unaware of Catholic migrants
Jun 19, 2021
Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia
Jun 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Centenary of an Assassination

Centenary of an Assassination
Refugees matter because each is a human being

Refugees matter because each is a human being
Scientists and religious leaders to join Vatican climate summit

Scientists and religious leaders to join Vatican climate summit
Scandals have weakened the Legionaries of Christ in Mexico

Scandals have weakened the Legionaries of Christ in Mexico
African bishop says his volcanohit diocese in dire straights

African bishop says his volcano-hit diocese in dire straights
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 18 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 18 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, grant us the grace

Father in Heaven, grant us the grace
Give us the understanding that your grace is sufficient

Give us the understanding that your grace is sufficient
St. Romuald | Saint of the Day

St. Romuald | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.