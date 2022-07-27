Extremists spark concern in Indonesian Christian province

Christians call for govt action against Muslim caliphate group they say is fomenting trouble in East Nusa Tenggara

Members of hardline Islamic organization Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia hold a demonstration calling for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate during a rally in Malang on Java island in this file photo. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesian Christians have called on the government to be on the alert over the presence of an extremist Muslim group in a Christian-majority province, following reports that more than a hundred members of the group in the region have sparked concern.

Yohanis Fransiskus Lema, a Catholic lawmaker from East Nusa Tenggara province, said law enforcement agencies should not underestimate the existence of the Khilafatul Muslimin group that is trying to replace the state philosophy of Pancasila and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia with a caliphate ideology.

"Ignorance is very dangerous because the cells of this movement will increasingly spread throughout the province," he said in a statement on July 26.

Khilafatul Muslimin is said to be an offshoot of Hizb ut-Tahrir Indonesia, an extremist organization banned in 2017 by the government after calling for an Islamic caliphate.

"The police must immediately be aware of and investigate teaching activities and religious education as a medium for the indoctrination and recruitment of new members,” he said.

He also asked the police, the National Counter-Terrorism Agency, the anti-terror squad Densus 88 and the Prosecutor's Office to "immediately coordinate to take firm action" against the group.

"There have been several arrests carried out secretly by the special forces"

The province’s Political and National Unity Agency recently disclosed that there were 140 members of the group in West Manggarai district in Flores.

Agency head, Jhon Oktavianus, said they are currently conducting re-education for members who have promised to leave the group.

A Catholic priest in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district said so far they feel safe and continue to maintain good communication with members of Densus 88 regarding the security situation and the existence of the Islamist groups.

"As far as I've heard, there have been several arrests carried out secretly by the special forces," he told UCA News. "Clearly, we remain vigilant."

The Indonesian government has taken a firm stance against group members.

Last month, East Java police arrested 74-year-old Abdul Qadir Hasan Baraja, Khilafatul Muslimin's education chief, for promoting caliphate ideology. He was accused of being behind a series of recent rallies, including ones in West Java and in suburban areas of Jakarta, calling for the establishment of an Islamic state.

"Members of this group were previously arrested for spreading this ideology openly"

Petrus Selestinus, a lawyer and spokesman for the activist group Fraternity for East Nusa Tenggara, said the government should be aware of the systematic agenda of extremist groups to penetrate the province.

"We know that members of this group were previously arrested for spreading this ideology openly," he said, referring to a couple who were arrested in 2020 for distributing caliphate leaflets on the streets in Kupang, the provincial capital.

He said the arrest of a terrorist in West Manggarai district in 2015 should also serve as a warning that "these extremist groups carry great danger."

Stanislaus Riyanta, an intelligence analyst from the University of Indonesia, told UCA News the group is trying to spread across the country, including in Christian-majority areas.

"East Nusa Tenggara, an area that economically lags behind other regions, is being targeted because there are populist issues to exploit,” he said.

He said the economic approach is one of the methods they use, which depends on potential populist issues in each region.

"The threat from Islamic extremism remains high in Indonesia"

"[To stem this] the government must first deal with community problems, lest these problems become issues seized on by these anti-government groups," he said.

Of the 5.48 million people in East Nusa Tenggara, the majority (53.61 percent) are Catholic and 36.68 percent are Protestant, while 9.44 percent are Muslim. Catholics dominate Flores, accounting for more than 90 percent.

The threat from Islamic extremism remains high in Indonesia, although the authorities continue to foil attacks, including arresting suspected terrorists.

Churches have been among the main targets of attacks. On Palm Sunday last year, a group affiliated with the Islamic State group bombed Makassar Cathedral in South Sulawesi, the first church bombing since the May 13, 2018 bombing of three churches in Surabaya, East Java.

