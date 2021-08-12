X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families

Bishops in Kerala are concerned about the 'drastic decline' in the southern state's Christian population

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 12, 2021 04:04 AM GMT

Updated: August 12, 2021 05:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
2

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
3

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
4

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
5

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace

Aug 9, 2021
6

Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia

Aug 9, 2021
7

Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border

Aug 9, 2021
8

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
9

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Aug 10, 2021
10

Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge

Aug 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families

Christians in a religious procession in Kumarakom in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops want Christian families in Kerala to have more children after the national census recorded a drastic decline in the community’s population in the southern Indian state.

The Christian population in the state declined from 24.06 percent in the 1950s to 18.33 percent in 2011, according to the census report.

“Fifty years ago Christians in the state accounted for one-fourth of the total population but now we are on a drastic decline,” Father Jacob G. Palackappilly, deputy secretary-general of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), told UCA News.

“If this trend continues, the day is not far off when the Christian community will face a threat of extinction in the state.” 

The KCBC at an online meeting last week emphasized the need for promoting large Catholic families and asserted the pro-life stand of the Church.

However, they agreed with the government’s policy to control the population in the country.

Christians are a minority constituting only 2.3 percent of India’s population

“The bishops’ call for large Catholic families should not be construed as a challenge to the national population policy. It is for the sake of a community that is on a decline,” Father Palackappilly said.

India is a country of more than 1.3 billion people and the federal and state governments are engaged in finding ways to discourage large families.

Christians are a minority constituting only 2.3 percent of India’s population. In the coastal state of Kerala, they make up over 18 percent of its 33 million people.

Pala Diocese of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church recently announced a slew of welfare measures for Catholic families having four or more children after directions from the Vatican to observe 2021 as the Year of the Family.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The diocese pledged 1,500 rupees (US$21) every month to couples married in 2000 or later and having four or more children as well as assistance in higher education for the fourth and subsequent children.

The diocese also promised to bear the complete delivery expenses of the fourth and subsequent children at its hospitals.

The announcement, however, provoked severe criticism from members of the public and social media platforms, who perceived it as the Church taking a stand against the stated policies of the Indian government.

However, the criticism did not deter a few other Catholic dioceses from making similar announcements for the welfare of their families.

Now the KCBC wants every diocese and parish in the state to adopt the pro-life stand of the Church and engage in a meaningful way to encourage Catholic couples to have more children.

The bishops said they had always supported governments in the past on population control, but “now the situation is different.”

They also highlighted the dangers of strict population control policies, citing the examples of China and countries in the developed world facing serious manpower shortages.

We see financially sound families with only one or two children. But the bishops' concerns are very genuine

But the declining Christian population in a literate state like Kerala has its own reasons.

“Many migrate to foreign countries for employment and never return. Some get married but do not prefer to have more children, while others decide against having any children due to financial and social constraints,” Jose Joseph, a catechism teacher in Kerala, told UCA News.

He feels the Church’s overtures will do little to change the younger generation of Indians who do not favor large families.

“We see financially sound families with only one or two children,” he said. “But the bishops' concerns are very genuine.” 

He underlined the need for more awareness and encouragement for the new generation to change their attitude and adopt bigger families.

“It might help contain the decline in our population,” Joseph said.

Also Read

Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Italian PIME missionary loved Bangladesh's poor
Italian PIME missionary loved Bangladesh's poor
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Indian Church mourns 'sin of abortion' with special day
Indian Church mourns 'sin of abortion' with special day
11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh
11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh
Easter attack suspects face special trial in Sri Lanka
Easter attack suspects face special trial in Sri Lanka

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Aug 13, 2021
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 30-year wait
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Thousands urged to evacuate as heavy rain batters Japan
Aug 13, 2021
Churches, pagodas store urns of Vietnamese Covid-19 victims
Aug 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aug 13, 2021
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Aug 12, 2021
Do former religious deserve such discrimination?
Aug 12, 2021
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities
Aug 11, 2021

Features

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Aug 12, 2021
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic women are still relegated to second class

Catholic women are still relegated to second class
The climate emergency Part 2

The climate emergency (Part 2)
Dominican conference highlights diversity of Latino college students

Dominican conference highlights diversity of Latino college students
The informer in your pocket

The informer in your pocket
The normalization of Medically Assisted Death Tragic lessons from Canada

The normalization of Medically Assisted Death: Tragic lessons from Canada
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be faithful to You

Lord, help me to be faithful to You
May the rulers of nations consider them before God

May the rulers of nations consider them before God
Saints Pontian and Hippolytus | Saint of the Day

Saints Pontian and Hippolytus | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.