News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Explosion kills 8 in Shiite area of Afghan capital

The explosion occurred in a west Kabul neighborhood mainly inhabited by members of the ethnic Hazara community

Explosion kills 8 in Shiite area of Afghan capital

Security personnel and residents gather around the site of a car bomb attack that targeted an Afghan police headquarters in Feroz Koh, the capital of Ghor Province on Oct. 18, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 06, 2022 06:53 AM GMT

Updated: August 06, 2022 07:09 AM GMT

A bomb attached to a handcart exploded in Kabul on Friday, officials said, killing eight civilians in an area largely inhabited by Afghanistan's minority Shiite Muslim community.

The blast, which took place when Shiites in Afghanistan are commemorating the first 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Muharram, also injured 18 people, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement to reporters.

"Security teams are trying to find the perpetrators," Zadran said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the toll, saying the bombing was the "work of those who are enemies of Islam and the country".

The blast was claimed by the Sunni jihadist Islamic State, which has regularly targeted the Shiite community in Afghanistan. The group said on one of its telegram channels that IS fighters "detonated the bomb."

The explosives were attached to a handcart loaded with vegetables and parked in an area where residents shopped for daily food items, Zadran said.

The explosion occurred in a west Kabul neighborhood that is mainly inhabited by members of the ethnic Hazara community, who are mostly Shiite Muslims.

The blast came just days ahead of Ashura, when worshippers gather at mosques and take part in processions marking the death of the revered Shiite Imam Hussein Ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.

The number of violent public attacks across the country has fallen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but IS has continued to target Shiites, whom it views as heretics.

The minority group makes up between 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group remains a key security challenge.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Singapore carries out 10 executions in four months Singapore carries out 10 executions in four months
Explosion kills 8 in Shiite area of Afghan capital Explosion kills 8 in Shiite area of Afghan capital
Congolese bishops offer to rebuild dialogue Congolese bishops offer to rebuild dialogue
Pope Francis advances sainthood causes Pope Francis advances sainthood causes
Church celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Taiwan Church celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Taiwan
Nicaragua police besiege a defiant bishop Nicaragua police besiege a defiant bishop
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers

A rich engagement with the history of thought

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.