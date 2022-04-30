News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian

Scott Hahn, a former Presbyterian Bible scholar who became a Catholic, teaches biblical theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville

Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian

Professor Scott Hahn delivering a lecture at Franciscan University of Steubenville (Image: Youtube)

By Mitch Finley Catholic News Service

By By Mitch Finley Catholic News Service

Published: April 30, 2022 03:54 AM GMT

Updated: April 30, 2022 04:43 AM GMT

"American Pope: Scott Hahn and the Rise of Catholic Fundamentalism" by Sean Swain Martin. Pickwick Publications (Eugene, Oregon, 2021). 119 pp., $19.

Looking for basic information about this book (publisher and price), I found it on Amazon. Then I noticed that there were already more than a few reader reviews of the book there, too.

Some of the reviews were rather long and written by people whose opinions of Scott Hahn are anything but middle-of-the-road; either they like him a lot or they dislike him a lot.

Hahn is a former Presbyterian Bible scholar who became a Catholic, and he teaches biblical theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he has taught since 1990.

Author Sean Swaim Martin pins on Hahn the tag "Catholic fundamentalist," meaning that in Martin's opinion, Hahn traded a Protestant biblical fundamentalism/inerrantism for a Catholic fundamentalism/inerrantism that is both biblical and (selectively) doctrinal.

Martin teaches in the religious studies department of Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He organized his book, based on his doctoral dissertation, into four chapters.

The first is a biography of Scott Hahn and his wife Kimberly Hahn, including an account of Scott Hahn's decision to become Catholic while pursuing doctoral studies at Marquette University. Among other topics, Martin includes a look at several of Hahn's numerous writings that reveal his theological style.

Martin's second chapter zeros in on Hahn's book "The Lamb's Supper," which, Martin says, reveals Hahn's exegetical style, i.e., his approach to interpreting Scripture. It also illustrates Hahn's convictions about what constitutes authentic Catholic worship and the ways that Hahn "recognizes the Mass and (the New Testament's) Book of Revelation as lenses through which to view each other."

Chapter 3 of Martin's book focuses more deeply on what he regards as Hahn's approach to exegesis which, he writes, is heavily influenced by the works of retired Pope Benedict XVI.

Martin declares that Hahn, in his book "Covenant and Communion," tries to build a case to support his opinion that "inerrantism has always been a part of Catholic tradition," the key word here being "always," which readers may justifiably doubt. Finally, Martin discusses the fidelity with which Hahn follows the theology of Pope Benedict XVI.

Martin's fourth and final chapter is titled "The Fundamentals of a Truly Catholic America." Here Martin discusses Hahn's plan "for a Catholic reformation of American society and culture." Martin writes that for Hahn, the key to restoring American society is a return to the sacrament of marriage.

Although it is not clear from his book, Martin's title, "American Pope," is apparently a reference to Scott Hahn himself, or at least a reference to how many of Hahn's followers tend to relate to him as an authority from whom one can gather information and perspectives that are truly and authentically Catholic.

Those who have reservations about their own capacity to be infallible, however, even in matters of faith and morals, may reach other conclusions.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ramos-Horta to adopt papal document for Timor-Leste schools Ramos-Horta to adopt papal document for Timor-Leste schools
Spanish bishops seek forgiveness for sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Spanish bishops seek forgiveness for sexual abuse by Catholic clergy
Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian
Pope wants annual audit of what Church's doing to protect minors Pope wants annual audit of what Church's doing to protect minors
Pope demands truth behind Sri Lanka bombings Pope demands truth behind Sri Lanka bombings
Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.