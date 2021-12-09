X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Hong Kong

Exiled Hong Kong activists seek boycott of 'patriots-only' polls

'Deal with the devil' condemned as legislature candidates are screened for their political loyalty

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: December 09, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2021 05:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
7

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
8

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
9

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
10

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Exiled Hong Kong activists seek boycott of 'patriots-only' polls

Hong Kong democracy activist Sunny Cheung is seeking asylum in the United States. (Photo: AFP)

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists who fled overseas are calling for residents to boycott upcoming legislature polls, defying a new law that criminalizes incitement — even for those based abroad.

Hong Kong's political elite will select a 90-seat lawmaking body on Dec. 19 under a new "patriots only" system imposed by Beijing after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

Only 20 seats will now be directly elected — down from half the last time polls were held — while all those standing for office must first be vetted for their patriotism and political loyalty.

Most of the city's traditional pro-democracy opposition figures have been jailed, barred from standing, declined to take part or fled overseas.

At least four prominent activists with large social media followings who left Hong Kong have recently begun openly advocating for a boycott.

"Hong Kongers should not endorse the autocratic regime and help the regime to pursue a pseudo-democratic veil," Sunny Cheung, a prominent 25-year-old activist currently seeking asylum in the United States, told AFP.

Hong Kong voters should boycott the election because it is a way to protest against the government

"This is a deal with the devil. Under the reform and its stringent political screening, no authentic democrats can be elected without kowtowing to Beijing."

Alex Chow, a well-known former student leader who served jail time for spearheading democracy rallies in 2014, said it was a "no-brainer" to stay home.

"Hong Kong voters should boycott the election because it is a way to protest against the government," said Chow, who is also now in the United States.

Scores of activists left Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a national security law last year that criminalized much dissent.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Despite their absence, they maintain large online followings and have become vocal international lobbyists at a time when many critics who remained are being prosecuted.

Two other activists, Britain-based former student leader Nathan Law and former lawmaker Ted Hui, who has resettled in Australia, have also called for boycotts.

"This is a selection, not an election," Law told Britain's Sunday Times earlier this month.

Law is speaking at US President Joe Biden's democracy summit on Dec. 10, a move that sparked China's state-run Xinhua to label him a traitor who will be "crucified on the pillar of historical shame".

Hong Kong's government recently made it an offense to encourage people to boycott elections or incite them to cast blank or spoiled ballots.

A spokesperson for the ICAC, Hong Kong's anti-corruption watchdog, told AFP that the law applies "whether the conduct is engaged in within Hong Kong or elsewhere".

That law does not make it illegal for individual Hong Kongers to void ballots or refuse to vote.

Authorities have tried to quash calls for a boycott this year, even those made overseas. Last week the ICAC said it would seek an arrest warrant for Hui for social media comments endorsing a boycott. Three others have been arrested within Hong Kong.

The head of the ICAC also warned pollsters that even asking the public if they intended not to vote could breach the law.

What's the point of having a so-called democracy if people are suffering, as you can see in some Western democracies in the course of fighting Covid-19

Xia Baolong, Beijing's most senior official tasked with Hong Kong policy, declared in a speech on Dec. 6 that the Dec. 19 polls were "a vote of confidence in 'one country, two systems'". That phrase is the model China uses to allow the former British colony some level of autonomy.

Xia accused protesters of "blindly seeking Western-style democracy" and said the new system would ensure "Hong Kong independence and anti-China destabilizing forces" are shut out.

China, a one-party state, often portrays liberal democracies as chaotic, a sentiment that was echoed by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

"What's the point of having a so-called democracy if people are suffering, as you can see in some Western democracies in the course of fighting Covid-19," she said on Dec. 7.

Polling suggests turnout could be at record lows, which would be hailed by the activists as a victory in voicing opposition to how Hong Kong is being run.

Thirt-two percent of respondents to a recent survey by research group HKPORI said they definitely planned to vote, while 26 percent said they would definitely boycott.

The last time legislature polls were held in 2016 the turnout rate was 58 percent.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

The mythical origins of Japan's sake
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
New Seoul archbishop takes charge stressing synodal church
New Seoul archbishop takes charge stressing synodal church
Catholic Jimmy Lai convicted over Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong
Catholic Jimmy Lai convicted over Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong
Korean Catholics back Vatican vaccine-sharing program
Korean Catholics back Vatican vaccine-sharing program
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnerships
Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnerships
Support Us

Latest News

Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Dec 10, 2021
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Dec 10, 2021
Arabian peninsula's biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
Dec 10, 2021
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Dec 10, 2021
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021
A year's worth of Advent
Dec 9, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021

Features

The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Battle

A Happy Battle
Pedocriminality corruption The Church reforms its criminal law

Pedocriminality, corruption... The Church reforms its criminal law
A years worth of Advent

A year’s worth of Advent
Christian leaders look forward to Turkeys new law on religious foundations

Christian leaders look forward to Turkey’s new law on religious foundations
Church of Cte dIvoire eagerly trying to implement synodality

Church of Côte d'Ivoire eagerly trying to implement synodality
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.