Exhibition recalls memories of Korean Catholic martyrs

Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine is a tribute to thousands of Korean Catholics martyred in the 19th century

Pilgrims pay respect to Catholic martyrs at the Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine in South Korean capital Seoul. (Photo: Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine)

A Catholic museum in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has launched a year-long exhibition on the persecution and martyrdom of Catholics in the 19th century and to showcase mementos kept by them.

The exhibition with the theme “Sangbon” began at the Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine on July 22, and will run until July 22, 2023, the Catholic Times of Korea reported.

Sangbon refers to card-shaped images of Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, and saints. Korean Church members carried these images with them to keep their faith alive during the persecution.

The display highlights prayer cards issued with icons of Jesus, Mary, saints, and other commemorative memorabilia.

The day before the exhibition kicked off, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, former archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese, and his successor Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick presided over a commemorative Mass.

Archbishop Chung termed the event an opportunity to meditate on the persecution faced by early Catholics and their efforts to keep the faith alive.

“This exhibition is a meaningful event in which priests, religious, and believers all participated. I hope it will be a good time to meditate on the heart of finding a new one,” said the prelate.

Catholic priests and religious in Seoul Archdiocese have contributed to the exhibition by lending prayer cards, statues and mementos of the martyrs that were in their possession, in response to an official request in May 2021.

In total, more than 4,000 statues were collected, and out of 980 priests in the archdiocese, 600 ordination prayer cards have also been collected.

The exhibition is divided into three parts.

Firstly, "Sangbon" displays the various icons on prayer cards which display the heritage of the Korean Church and the wide variety of iconography followed.

Secondly in "The Seven Silvers of the Holy Spirit," images and prayer cards shared during the Seven Sacraments are displayed.

Lastly, in "Jungju Seongbeom," 600 prayer cards of the sacerdotal ordination of the archdiocesan priests of Seoul are displayed.

The Jeoldusan Martyr’s Shrine in Seoul is a tribute to martyrs of the Byeonin Persecution during the rule of the Joseon dynasty in the late 1860s. Approximately 8,000 Christians were murdered for refusing to renounce their faith.

