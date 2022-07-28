News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Exhibition recalls memories of Korean Catholic martyrs

Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine is a tribute to thousands of Korean Catholics martyred in the 19th century

Exhibition recalls memories of Korean Catholic martyrs

Pilgrims pay respect to Catholic martyrs at the Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine in South Korean capital Seoul. (Photo: Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 28, 2022 03:41 AM GMT

Updated: July 28, 2022 04:01 AM GMT

A Catholic museum in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has launched a year-long exhibition on the persecution and martyrdom of Catholics in the 19th century and to showcase mementos kept by them.

The exhibition with the theme “Sangbon” began at the Jeoldusan Martyr's Shrine on July 22, and will run until July 22, 2023, the Catholic Times of Korea reported.

Sangbon refers to card-shaped images of Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, and saints. Korean Church members carried these images with them to keep their faith alive during the persecution.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The display highlights prayer cards issued with icons of Jesus, Mary, saints, and other commemorative memorabilia.

The day before the exhibition kicked off, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, former archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese, and his successor Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick presided over a commemorative Mass.

Archbishop Chung termed the event an opportunity to meditate on the persecution faced by early Catholics and their efforts to keep the faith alive.

“This exhibition is a meaningful event in which priests, religious, and believers all participated. I hope it will be a good time to meditate on the heart of finding a new one,” said the prelate.

Catholic priests and religious in Seoul Archdiocese have contributed to the exhibition by lending prayer cards, statues and mementos of the martyrs that were in their possession, in response to an official request in May 2021.

In total, more than 4,000 statues were collected, and out of 980 priests in the archdiocese, 600 ordination prayer cards have also been collected.

The exhibition is divided into three parts.

Firstly, "Sangbon" displays the various icons on prayer cards which display the heritage of the Korean Church and the wide variety of iconography followed.

Secondly in "The Seven Silvers of the Holy Spirit," images and prayer cards shared during the Seven Sacraments are displayed.

Lastly, in "Jungju Seongbeom," 600 prayer cards of the sacerdotal ordination of the archdiocesan priests of Seoul are displayed.

The Jeoldusan Martyr’s Shrine in Seoul is a tribute to martyrs of the Byeonin Persecution during the rule of the Joseon dynasty in the late 1860s. Approximately 8,000 Christians were murdered for refusing to renounce their faith.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s toxic culture of working long hours Japan’s toxic culture of working long hours
Malaysian politician’s conviction welcomed in Indonesia Malaysian politician’s conviction welcomed in Indonesia
Sri Lankan president’s petition move riles activists Sri Lankan president’s petition move riles activists
Ordinary Indians pay price for Gandhian hypocrisy Ordinary Indians pay price for Gandhian hypocrisy
US report on Cambodia trafficking 'politically biased' US report on Cambodia trafficking 'politically biased'
Cambodian assembly approves charter changes Cambodian assembly approves charter changes
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

What is it about change and the Church

What is it about change and the Church?

The synodal journey on which Pope Francis has launched the Church is challenging our aversion to change

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.