Macau

Exhibition promotes pro-life ideology in Macau diocese

The event focuses on the origins of life along with relevant medical and scientific knowledge in the context of Catholic beliefs

Exhibition promotes pro-life ideology in Macau diocese

Bishop D. Stephen Lee (center) with others at the opening of the exhibition titled ‘Fortnight for Life’ at the premises of the Cardinal Newman Culture and Performing Arts Center in Macau. (Photo: www.oclarim.com)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 19, 2022 09:00 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2022 09:41 AM GMT

The Macau diocese has opened a fortnight-long exhibition illustrating the journey of human life from conception to childbirth as part of its efforts to promote pro-life ideology among people.

Bishop D. Stephen Lee of Macau opened the exhibition titled ‘Fortnight for Life’ which will be open at the premises of the Cardinal Newman Culture and Performing Arts Center until May 23.

Bishop Lee, while speaking at the opening function, recalled that “each stage of life is beautiful and precious.”

The prelate further said that physical disabilities do not jeopardize human dignity and called for the protection and defense of life.

The exhibition “illustrates the origins of life, with relevant medical information and scientific knowledge in the context of Catholic beliefs,” said the Diocesan Commission for Life in a press release.

It includes guided tours on Saturdays and Sundays and offers visitors the opportunity to embark on “a fantastic journey through the way life is created, from the moment of conception to the birth of the baby,” said the press release.

The exhibition venue also hosted a lecture on legal procedures for adopting children in Macau besides three lectures promoted by the Diocesan Commission for Life and organizations such as the Association of Family Members in Charge of the Mentally Disabled of Macau, the Macao Child Care and the Bom Pastor Center or the Diocesan Social Media Center.

In the first lecture, three professionals from the health sector discussed, among other issues, family planning, pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The adoption and the legal procedures that guide it set the tone for the second lecture dealing with the application procedures for adopting a child and the support mechanisms with which single mothers and single-parent families have to deal with.

The third and final lecture hosted by the Diocese is scheduled for May 21 and will discuss pre and post-natal care. Five professionals from the counseling services sector are scheduled to address issues such as emotional adaptation to pregnancy, child development or accompanying parents and families who care for children with intellectual disabilities.

On the same day, the Cardinal Newman Cultural and Performing Arts Center will be promoting a painting workshop aimed at children aged between three and six. The objective of the initiative is to promote artistic expression as a means of conveying and encouraging dialogue and sharing.

