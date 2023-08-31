Excitement is palpable in Mongolia ahead of papal visit

Pope Francis transcends religious and national barriers, resonating deeply with people from all walks of life

A poster for the upcoming visit of Pope Francis is displayed at the airport in Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar on Aug 30. (Photo: AFP)

Amid the hum of aircraft engines, a chance encounter with 71-year-old Sister Livia and her group of six Vietnamese Catholics on the flight from Seoul to Ulaanbaatar shed light on the intriguing intersection of faith, tradition and history.

Seated next to me, they abound with excitement. It is their first visit to Mongolia and they’re looking forward to meeting Pope Francis, who will be visiting the Buddhist-majority country in the first week of September.

The nuns engage in energetic discussions about their plans to connect with the modest community of Vietnamese Catholics in Ulaanbaatar.

It wasn't just this group that was attuned to the imminent arrival of Pope Francis in Mongolia. A sense of awareness seemed to permeate the air, uniting passengers from diverse walks of life aboard the aircraft.

A mosaic of voices, predominantly Mongolian, shared tidbits of insight into the upcoming papal visit.

Amid the camaraderie, a 35-year-old mother of two, who identified herself only as Bolortuya, offered a sense of the religious landscape of Mongolia.

"I know the pope is coming as it is all over the news"

“I don't have a religion, to be honest. But I'm well aware of the presence of Catholics in the country," she said.

Mongolia has hardly 1,400 Catholics in a population of some 45,000 Christians, who form 1.3 percent of its approximately 3.35 million people. Some 52 percent of them are Buddhists, but about 40 percent are like Bolortuya, who follow no religion.

In a neighboring seat, another Mongolian woman in her 30s overhears our conversation. In a tone filled with reverence, she acknowledges: "I know the pope is coming as it is all over the news. While I'm formally a Buddhist, our nation embraces an array of faiths."

Her words echo the cultural ethos of Mongolia, where a legacy of religious freedom was intricately woven into the tapestry of time that can be traced back to the revered figure of Genghis Khan.

The great Mongol conqueror adopted a policy of religious tolerance that not only facilitated the conquests of vast kingdoms but also ushered in an era of Pax Mongolica — a time of relative peace.

However, the specter of the Soviet era’s anti-religious regime casts its long shadow over the contemporary religious landscape.

Foreigners need a special visa to practice their faith — a poignant reminder of the bureaucratic hurdles that can make faith practices difficult.

In the baggage claim area, a mélange of languages swirled through the air, amid the auditory, distinctive cadence of Japanese voices that rose above the din, catching my attention.

Turning my focus toward the source, I found myself in the presence of four men from Tokyo and Osaka. But they weren't just part of the transient crowd. They were the linchpins of security at the airport.

With an air of both camaraderie and gravity, they exchanged thoughts on the monumental event that had drawn them together.

"Think of it as if Queen Elizabeth herself is paying a visit"

“It’s immense, this visit [of Pope Francis],” said one of them, his words punctuated by a mix of awe and responsibility.

The airport's security apparatus has been propelled into a state of heightened vigilance for the impending visit of Pope Francis, an endeavor that was no small feat.

The security officials at the airport were reluctant to share the details; their response came with a hint of discretion as they alluded to the classified nature of this information.

Yet, the comparison they drew explained the magnitude of the security operation ahead of the papal visit.

"Think of it as if Queen Elizabeth herself is paying a visit," one of them remarked, the analogy underlining the grandeur and significance of the occasion.

The papal visit will gather Catholics from ten nations — China (including Hong Kong), Korea, Vietnam, Italy, the United States of America, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Macau, Cameroon, and the Philippines.

Engaging in conversation with Mongolians presents unique challenges, as their grasp of well-articulated English tends to be limited. However, when they do manage to convey their thoughts, their enthusiasm for the upcoming papal visit becomes immediately evident.

Daria Ganbold who is sitting next to me in a café in downtown Ulaanbaatar says she uses this specific first name only when she confronts a Westerner. Her real name, she adds, presents definite challenges to Latin ears.

“Even those who don't consider themselves particularly religious feel compelled to emphasize the significance of Pope Francis's imminent arrival,” she admits.

It's a sentiment that permeates various walks of life — from casual conversations with cashiers at convenience stores to unexpected encounters on the street.

"The sentiment underscores the far-reaching impact of the papal visit"

This prevailing awareness, however, underscores a subtle dilemma. Translating the term "pope" into Mongolian isn't a straightforward linguistic task. The word itself is pronounced ‘romi pope,’ but they write it in Cyrillic, and above all, they articulate it with a local twist of tongue.

But the complexities lie beyond mere vocabulary, involving intricacies of conveying spiritual leadership and significance in a cultural context that may not share the same religious frame of reference.

In my interactions, I also spoke directly in English with an American, Andrew. This young member of the Presbyterian community in Mongolia didn’t want to disclose his full name, but shared an intriguing insight — the head priest of his church had received an invitation to the ecumenical inter-religious meeting with the pope scheduled for Sept. 3.

With palpable excitement, Andrew exclaimed, "This is undeniably exciting!"

The sentiment underscores the far-reaching impact of the papal visit, which clearly extends beyond the Catholic community, to encompass ecumenical and inter-religious dialogue, enriching the spiritual tapestry of Mongolia.

As the anticipation for the papal visit reaches a crescendo, it becomes clear that Pope Francis' journey to Mongolia transcends national barriers, resonating deeply with people from all walks of life, and fostering interfaith connections that bridge diverse belief systems.

