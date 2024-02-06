Examining the epidemic of suicide in Japan

The tragic death of a popular manga artist recently also raises concerns about the devastating impact of cyberbullying

A shadow of a branch of a tree in Aokigahara Forest, known as Japan's 'Suicide Forest,' in Narusawa village, Yamanashi prefecture. Japan has historically had one of the highest suicide rates among developed nations, a fact that should consistently spark concern and critical examination. (Photo: AFP)

The sad story of Hinako Ashihara, a talented manga artist who recently committed suicide, sheds light on the immense pressures faced by creators in Japan and its devastating personal impacts. But it also speaks loudly about the overall suicide culture in the country.

The adaptation of "Sexy Tanaka-san" (Ashihara’s popular manga) by Nippon TV, which started airing in October and ran for 10 episodes, apparently deviated significantly from Ashihara's original work.

This deviation soon became a source of profound discontent for Ashihara, who had expected the adaptation to remain faithful to her art.

Ashihara expressed her disappointment on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the live-action adaptation had not adhered to the agreed terms. Despite her efforts to communicate these issues to the production team, her concerns were largely unaddressed.

The screenwriter of the TV series responded to the author's criticisms with a public statement, essentially suggesting that the author's complaints were excessive and unwarranted.

The response from the community and fans was divided. While some sympathized with Ashihara, others criticized her for being overly sensitive.

All this and the subsequent fueling of the issue on social media led to Ashihara apologizing and deleting her previous posts on X. That is when she also decided to take her own life.

Ashihara's tragic death highlights not only the intense emotional and professional pressures faced by manga artists in Japan but also is a crude reminder of the high stakes involved in creative endeavors and the impact that public and professional criticism can have on individuals in this field.

Not too long ago another woman, Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler and reality TV star, brought significant attention to the issue of online criticism in Japan.

Kimura, aged 22, was a cast member of "Terrace House," a popular reality show broadcast by Fuji Television. The show featured a group of strangers living together in a shared residence.

Kimura after joining the house became a target of online disapproval, particularly after an episode aired where she had a confrontation with a roommate about the use of the washing machine.

This apparently trivial incident led to a wave of hateful messages directed at her on social media. Tragically, Kimura was later found dead in her Tokyo home.

What followed is a testament to the perception of the Japanese culture towards suicide.

There was little debate on why such a minor incident would lead someone to take her own life, but on the contrary, there was a notable public outcry over the issue of cyberbullying, to the point of prompting the Japanese government to take action, with plans to revise an existing law to allow victims of cyberbullying to request personal information about their harassers from internet providers.

The overall reaction therefore was not on how to address the suicide from a psychological and cultural standpoint but how to effectively empower the victims to take legal action against their abusers.

Ultimately, the essence of the problem was entirely missed in the discussion.

Japan has historically had one of the highest suicide rates among developed nations, a fact that should consistently spark concern and critical examination. If this is not the case it is because these issues are deemed too sensitive or fundamental to be open for discussion, being viewed as non-negotiable.

One significant issue is the societal pressure to conform and the intense emphasis on success and our public image. Failure or public criticism can be perceived as not just a personal setback but a source of shame.

In the context of the Japanese creative industry, as seen in Ashihara's case, the pressure to meet expectations and the harsh response to perceived shortcomings can be overwhelming. This pressure is not limited to the entertainment industry but is a widespread phenomenon affecting many aspects of Japanese life, including education and the workplace.

Historically we know well that suicide has been seen as an honorable or brave act, deeply rooted in historical practices like seppuku (ritual suicide by samurai). While modern society does not condone these practices, these past attitudes can still subtly influence contemporary views on suicide.

Another factor is that open debate on mental health in Japan is still taboo. A more robust mental health support system in the country should be the obvious solution, but unfortunately, it isn’t, since the stigma surrounding this topic prevents individuals from seeking help in the first place.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

