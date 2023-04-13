News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Ex-teen idol alleges abuse by Japan music mogul

Kauan Okamoto says Kitagawa, who died in 2019, evaded justice because victims knew speaking out would end their careers

Ex-teen idol alleges abuse by Japan music mogul

Japanese-Brazilian singer Kauan Okamoto, a former member of Japanese idol group Johnny's Junior, delivers a speech during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on April 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: April 13, 2023 06:18 AM GMT

Updated: April 13, 2023 06:29 AM GMT

A former teen idol said on Wednesday he was sexually assaulted repeatedly by Johnny Kitagawa, the founder of Japan's biggest boyband empire, in a rare public allegation against the late mogul.

The talent agency Johnny and Associates was established by Kitagawa and has dominated Japan's showbiz industry for decades.

Kitagawa died of a stroke aged 87 in 2019, having engineered the birth of J-pop mega-groups including SMAP, TOKIO and Arashi, who amassed adoring fans across Asia.

His young recruits were known collectively as "Johnny's Jrs", and flocked to Kitagawa in the hopes of making it big in the lucrative J-pop industry.

Japanese-Brazilian singer Kauan Okamoto told a news conference he was molested by Kitagawa "15 to 20" times during his four-year stint with the agency until 2016, starting when he was just 15 years old.

He is one of the first people to publicly address Kitagawa's long-alleged history of sexual abuse against young boys, a controversy that resurfaced after a recent BBC documentary.

"I hope other victims will also come forward, all of them," said Okamoto, who believes most of the "100 to 200" young recruits he worked with at the agency were similarly assaulted by Kitagawa.

"I also want the agency's top management, and Johnny himself if he were here today, to acknowledge what took place and make sure such things won't happen again."

Johnny and Associates did not directly address Okamoto's allegations in a statement issued to AFP, but said it was committed to "strengthening corporate governance".

"... we have made it our utmost priority to adapt to the changing environment by establishing transparency" to win "social trust" since Kitagawa's death, the statement said.

Okamoto, now 26, said it was common for Kitagawa's younger talents awaiting a mainstream debut to spend the night at his penthouse apartment equipped with a jacuzzi, bar and a karaoke machine.

He said the first time he was assaulted by Kitagawa, the mogul came into his bed and proceeded to touch his genitals and perform oral sex on him.

He said Kitagawa gave him 10,000 yen (now $75) the following day, without specifying what the money was for.

Allegations of child abuse and sexual exploitation have surrounded Kitagawa for years, but accusers have mostly remained anonymous.

The Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine published a series in 1999 based on accusations made by several boys managed by the entrepreneur.

Kitagawa was awarded damages for defamation following the reports but the verdict was partially overturned on appeal, with the court ruling the magazine had sufficient reason to publish the allegations, according to Kyodo News.

Kitagawa was never criminally charged.

Okamoto said he had no plans to ask police for a posthumous investigation of Kitagawa.

"Thanks to Johnny, my life did change," he said.

"But I also believe what Johnny did -- performing sex acts on me when I was 15 -- and to the other juniors, was a bad thing."

The singer said there was a "general awareness" among the boys under Kitagawa's management that rejecting his advances would hurt their chances of success, though the mogul never explicitly said so.

Kitagawa's words carried such decision-making power that "some juniors even said, 'you have to be at his place to succeed'," Okamoto said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Myanmar mourns victims of junta airstrikes Myanmar mourns victims of junta airstrikes
Saudi hosts landmark Iran, Syria visits as regional ties thaw Saudi hosts landmark Iran, Syria visits as regional ties thaw
Ex-teen idol alleges abuse by Japan music mogul Ex-teen idol alleges abuse by Japan music mogul
Over 50,000 killed in Nigeria for being Christian in last 14 years Over 50,000 killed in Nigeria for being Christian in last 14 years
Synod's 'messy,' 'joyful' North American phase concludes Synod's 'messy,' 'joyful' North American phase concludes
'Keyboard warriors' don't evangelize, pope says 'Keyboard warriors' don't evangelize, pope says
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.