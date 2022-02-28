Ex-president offers to swear on Holy Cross about Easter attack

Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena has said he is ready to swear on the Holy Cross that he was never alerted about the 2019 Easter Sunday attack.

“If I was alerted about the possible attacks, I would not have left the country,” said Sirisena at an event at Mary Immaculate Church in Polonnaruwa in North Central Province on Feb. 27.

He refuted allegations that he deliberately got admitted to a hospital in Singapore despite knowing in advance that a terrorist atrocity was likely.

“I went to the hospital in Singapore for treatment,” Sirisena said while also denying he had been alerted there while undergoing treatment in hospital.

The allegation against the former president was made by Touriism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who said Sirisena should be held responsible for the attacks on churches and hotels, said Father Cyril Gamini.

He said a complaint was lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the minister’s statement but no action was taken by the government.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, who is now in Rome to meet Pope Francis, urged the government to question the former president about the Easter attack

Saduni Priyanka, a victim, said: “Sirisena is responsible since he tried to make Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister during that period, reducing the country to a lawless state.”

She said the ex-president was responsible for the mess in the country. It had been almost three years since the attacks but there was no justice for the dead and injured victims, with possible collusion between government agents and the attackers.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka in a statement on Feb. 25 said it had no other option but to seek international assistance as there was an attempt to hide the truth and exploit the massacre for political gain

Catholic leaders have repeatedly asked the government to release the Commission of Inquiry report on the attack. After numerous requests, the presidential secretariat handed over 88 volumes containing evidence material to parliament last week.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had urged the government to publish the findings of the Commission of Inquiry and to ensure transparency for victims and conduct further independent investigations into the involvement of any other state or non-governmental organization.

The 49th OHCHRC session began today in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights.

Bachelet expressed concern about the lack of accountability for past human rights violations and recognition of victims' rights, referring to the investigations related to the Easter attack as well as the hand grenade found in All Saints’ Church in Colombo.

Meanwhile, former defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former inspector-general of police Pujith Jayasundara have been acquitted and released by a court.

They were charged with criminal negligence of duty for failing to take action to prevent the Easter attack despite receiving specific intelligence.