X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Ex-president offers to swear on Holy Cross about Easter attack

Despite repeated allegations, Maithripala Sirisena has maintained he had no prior knowledge of the 2019 bombings

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: February 28, 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Updated: February 28, 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse

Feb 25, 2022
2

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'

Feb 25, 2022
3

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
4

Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber

Feb 25, 2022
5

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
6

Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees

Feb 25, 2022
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 25, 2022
8

Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms

Feb 25, 2022
9

Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

Feb 25, 2022
10

Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine

Feb 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Ex-president offers to swear on Holy Cross about Easter attack

Sri Lanka's former president Maithripala Sirisena denies being deliberately admitted to hospital. (Photo: AFP)

Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena has said he is ready to swear on the Holy Cross that he was never alerted about the 2019 Easter Sunday attack.

“If I was alerted about the possible attacks, I would not have left the country,” said Sirisena at an event at Mary Immaculate Church in Polonnaruwa in North Central Province on Feb. 27.

He refuted allegations that he deliberately got admitted to a hospital in Singapore despite knowing in advance that a terrorist atrocity was likely.

“I went to the hospital in Singapore for treatment,” Sirisena said while also denying he had been alerted there while undergoing treatment in hospital.

The allegation against the former president was made by Touriism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who said Sirisena should be held responsible for the attacks on churches and hotels, said Father Cyril Gamini.

He said a complaint was lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the minister’s statement but no action was taken by the government.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, who is now in Rome to meet Pope Francis, urged the government to question the former president about the Easter attack

Saduni Priyanka, a victim, said: “Sirisena is responsible since he tried to make Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister during that period, reducing the country to a lawless state.”

She said the ex-president was responsible for the mess in the country. It had been almost three years since the attacks but there was no justice for the dead and injured victims, with possible collusion between government agents and the attackers.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka in a statement on Feb. 25 said it had no other option but to seek international assistance as there was an attempt to hide the truth and exploit the massacre for political gain

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, who is now in Rome to meet Pope Francis, urged the government to question the former president about the Easter attack.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholic leaders have repeatedly asked the government to release the Commission of Inquiry report on the attack. After numerous requests, the presidential secretariat handed over 88 volumes containing evidence material to parliament last week.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had urged the government to publish the findings of the Commission of Inquiry and to ensure transparency for victims and conduct further independent investigations into the involvement of any other state or non-governmental organization.

The 49th OHCHRC session began today in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights.

Bachelet expressed concern about the lack of accountability for past human rights violations and recognition of victims' rights, referring to the investigations related to the Easter attack as well as the hand grenade found in All Saints’ Church in Colombo.

Meanwhile, former defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former inspector-general of police Pujith Jayasundara have been acquitted and released by a court.

They were charged with criminal negligence of duty for failing to take action to prevent the Easter attack despite receiving specific intelligence.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Indian Christians urged to pray for peace in Ukraine
Indian Christians urged to pray for peace in Ukraine
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Indian bishops respond to pope's call for peace in Ukraine
Indian bishops respond to pope's call for peace in Ukraine
Sri Lankans to gather at Vatican to seek justice for Easter attack
Sri Lankans to gather at Vatican to seek justice for Easter attack
Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees
Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees
Support Us

Latest News

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Mar 1, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Mar 1, 2022
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Mar 1, 2022
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Mar 1, 2022
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Mar 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022
Christians need more sins
Feb 28, 2022

Features

Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christians need more sins

Christians need more sins
Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine

Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine
Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening antigay law

Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening anti-gay law

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe?
Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church society during independence day

Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church, society during independence day
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.