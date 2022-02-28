Ex-president offers to swear on Holy Cross about Easter attack

Updated: February 28, 2022 10:32 AM GMT
Sri Lanka's former president Maithripala Sirisena denies being deliberately admitted to hospital. (Photo: AFP)
Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena has said he is ready to swear on the Holy Cross that he was never alerted about the 2019 Easter Sunday attack.
“If I was alerted about the possible attacks, I would not have left the country,” said Sirisena at an event at Mary Immaculate Church in Polonnaruwa in North Central Province on Feb. 27.
He refuted allegations that he deliberately got admitted to a hospital in Singapore despite knowing in advance that a terrorist atrocity was likely.
“I went to the hospital in Singapore for treatment,” Sirisena said while also denying he had been alerted there while undergoing treatment in hospital.
The allegation against the former president was made by Touriism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who said Sirisena should be held responsible for the attacks on churches and hotels, said Father Cyril Gamini.
He said a complaint was lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the minister’s statement but no action was taken by the government.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, who is now in Rome to meet Pope Francis, urged the government to question the former president about the Easter attack
Saduni Priyanka, a victim, said: “Sirisena is responsible since he tried to make Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister during that period, reducing the country to a lawless state.”
She said the ex-president was responsible for the mess in the country. It had been almost three years since the attacks but there was no justice for the dead and injured victims, with possible collusion between government agents and the attackers.
The Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka in a statement on Feb. 25 said it had no other option but to seek international assistance as there was an attempt to hide the truth and exploit the massacre for political gain
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, who is now in Rome to meet Pope Francis, urged the government to question the former president about the Easter attack.
Catholic leaders have repeatedly asked the government to release the Commission of Inquiry report on the attack. After numerous requests, the presidential secretariat handed over 88 volumes containing evidence material to parliament last week.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had urged the government to publish the findings of the Commission of Inquiry and to ensure transparency for victims and conduct further independent investigations into the involvement of any other state or non-governmental organization.
The 49th OHCHRC session began today in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights.
Bachelet expressed concern about the lack of accountability for past human rights violations and recognition of victims' rights, referring to the investigations related to the Easter attack as well as the hand grenade found in All Saints’ Church in Colombo.
Meanwhile, former defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former inspector-general of police Pujith Jayasundara have been acquitted and released by a court.
They were charged with criminal negligence of duty for failing to take action to prevent the Easter attack despite receiving specific intelligence.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…