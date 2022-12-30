News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Ex-pope's death would put Vatican in unchartered territory

Unlike when previous popes have died, there would be no need to call a conclave to elect a new pontiff

Ex-pope's death would put Vatican in unchartered territory

A portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is seen near the altar during a church service at the Cathedral of Regensburg, southern Germany on Dec. 29. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 30, 2022 04:29 AM GMT

Updated: December 30, 2022 04:37 AM GMT

The death of a pope usually sets in motion time-honored traditions, but with ex-pontiff Benedict XVI in failing health the Vatican is on unfamiliar ground.

The 95-year-old Joseph Ratzinger, who was revealed this week to be seriously ill, in 2013 became the first pontiff to quit in six centuries.

Unlike when previous popes have died, there would be no need to call a conclave to elect a new pontiff, as Pope Francis -- chosen to succeed Benedict in 2013 -- remains very much in post.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

But the Vatican has refused to give details in advance on what else will happen when Benedict dies.

Most commentators expect Benedict to have a funeral at the Vatican, either in St Peter's Basilica or the huge square that sits in front of it.

"From a liturgical point of view, I think that when the funeral takes place, essentially it will be the ritual envisaged for papal funerals," liturgical expert Claudio Magnoli told AFP.

"The substantial difference is that it could be presided over by the reigning pope (Francis), while up to now it was the dean of cardinals or a designated cardinal."

Under rules set out in 1996, a pope must be buried between four and six days after his death.

How and when he is buried is usually decided by cardinals who gather from around the world, and who also organize the Vatican's nine days of mourning, known as novemdiales.

The pope's ring

They decide because the death of a pope traditionally creates a power vacuum at the top of the church.

However, no such vacuum would exist in this case, as Francis is in charge.

In 2005 the body of John Paul II, the last pope to die, lay in state before a funeral mass in St Peter's Square presided over by Ratzinger, then a senior cardinal.

An estimated one million people attended, alongside heads of state from around the world.

In 2020, media reports said Benedict had chosen to be buried in the former tomb of John Paul II, in the crypt of St Peter's.

The body of the beloved Polish pope was moved to the upper part of the basilica when he was beatified in 2011. He was confirmed a saint in 2014.

Benedict, a conservative intellectual, was not as popular as John Paul II, who was pope between 1978 and 2005, but his funeral is still likely to draw large crowds and dignitaries.

Traditionally, when a pope dies, his "Fisherman's Ring" -- a signet ring specially cast for each new pope which once was used to seal documents -- is also destroyed.

When Benedict left office, the face of his ring was etched with an "X" to make it unusable.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rescuers scour Cambodian casino after devastating fire Rescuers scour Cambodian casino after devastating fire
Eritrean authorities free Catholic bishop after 75 days Eritrean authorities free Catholic bishop after 75 days
Cross made from an old pew to adorn new seminary in US Cross made from an old pew to adorn new seminary in US
Pope Francis asks special prayers for ailing predecessor Pope Francis asks special prayers for ailing predecessor
Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal
Ex-pope's death would put Vatican in unchartered territory Ex-pope's death would put Vatican in unchartered territory
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jalpaiguri

Diocese of Jalpaiguri

After the separation of East Bengal (now Bangladesh) from India, the region of Jalpaiguri was detached from Dinajpur

Read more
Diocese of Anuradhapura

Diocese of Anuradhapura

The diocese covers a land area of 10,258.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa

Read more
Diocese of Rajshahi

Diocese of Rajshahi

On May 21, 1990, the Diocese of Rajshahi was canonically erected, incorporating the southern portion of the greater

Read more
Archdiocese of Dili

Archdiocese of Dili

Timor Leste has 13 districts, which are served by three dioceses: Dili, Baucau and Maliana. The diocese of Dili covers

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.