News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Ex-editor of shuttered 'Apple Daily' apologizes for ‘fake news'

Pro-democracy daily was the first Hong Kong media outlet to shut after Beijing imposed National Security Law in 2020

Ex-editor of shuttered 'Apple Daily' apologizes for ‘fake news'

An Apple Daily employee works in the printing room after the last edition of the newspaper is printed in Hong Kong early on June 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 19, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

Updated: October 19, 2023 12:15 PM GMT

The former editor-in-chief of Hong Kong’s now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily has issued a public apology for allegedly publishing “false news reports” that claimed two Chinese businessmen were under investigation in Taiwan for espionage.

In a press statement published on Oct. 17, Ryan Law admitted to not doing any checks before publishing the reports and apologized for the mistake, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on Oct. 18.

“I, ‘Apple Daily’ and/or ‘Hong Kong Apple Daily’ Facebook Page have never made any prior verification, investigation, or citation before publishing such information,” Law said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He further apologized for the “completely incorrect and seriously untrue report” and promised to not “publish any related or similar information directly and/or indirectly.”

The reports published by Apple Daily between Nov. 23 and Dec. 7, 2019, had alleged Xian Xin and his wife Kung Ching of espionage while they were under investigation for the same charges in Taiwan.

Xiang is the chair of China Innovation Investment Limited – a Hong Kong-listed company and Kung, is an alternative board member at the same company.

They were initially arrested at Taoyuan International Airport in November 2019 as they were about to fly to Hong Kong.

Their arrests came after Wang Liqiang, a self-professed Chinese spy-turned-asylum seeker in Australia, named Xiang’s investment firm in allegations about Chinese efforts to influence Taiwanese elections and interfere in Hong Kong affairs, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA).

There were no charges leveled against the duo. However, a travel ban was placed on them as they were awaiting trial in a separate money laundering case that prosecutors brought against them in April 2021.

The Taipei District Court had cleared them of all charges citing insufficient evidence.

The prosecution contested the ruling in Taiwan’s High Court which upheld the judgment but retained the travel ban for another eight months.

Law, who has been detained since June 2021 over a national security case, published the apology in Ming Pao newspaper days after the travel ban on Xin and Kung was lifted.

Law is among the six Apple Daily staffers who had pleaded guilty to the charges of committing collusion with foreign forces under the draconian Beijing-imposed National Security Law last November.

Reportedly, Law is scheduled to testify against the newspaper’s founder and a Catholic business tycoon Jimmy Lai during a trial scheduled for December.

Lai, a top pro-democracy advocate, was arrested in early August 2020 and has been in jail since. He was further accused of fraud related to a lease violation at the Apple Daily’s headquarters and was formally charged in December 2020.

He was found guilty of fraud last December and jailed for five years and nine months.

The closure of Apple Daily was the first of its kind in Hong Kong in which authorities cited media articles as potentially violating national security law.

The newspaper released its final edition on June 24, 2021, just days after hundreds of police officers raided its newsroom and senior executives were arrested.

According to HKFP, over 1,000 journalists have lost their jobs, and many have emigrated to other countries.

Press freedom in Hong Kong, which was at a commendable 73rd spot among 180 nations in 2018, has dropped to a dismal 140th position in 2023, according to Reporters Without Borders.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Jesus' picture at home no sign of conversion, says Indian court Jesus' picture at home no sign of conversion, says Indian court
What's fueling concerns over Fukushima wastewater release? What's fueling concerns over Fukushima wastewater release?
Sri Lankan rights activists seek ceasefire in Gaza Sri Lankan rights activists seek ceasefire in Gaza
Church hails Indian court’s order protecting converts Church hails Indian court’s order protecting converts
Ex-editor of shuttered 'Apple Daily' apologizes for ‘fake news' Ex-editor of shuttered 'Apple Daily' apologizes for ‘fake news'
Civil groups ask UN to hold Myanmar military accountable Civil groups ask UN to hold Myanmar military accountable
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hamhung

Diocese of Hamhung

The Hamhung diocesan territory stretches over 52,322 square kilometers and covers Hamkyongnam and Hamkyongbuk

Read more
Diocese of Trincomalee

Diocese of Trincomalee

The diocese of Trincomalee covers 2,727 square kilometers comprising the civil district. Trincomalee is derived from

Read more
Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Heze Diocese covers eight counties, a district, and a development area. The Diocese was separated from the

Read more
Diocese of Gorakhpur

Diocese of Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur is situated 750 kilometers southeast of Delhi, 225 kilometers north of Varanasi and 275 kilometers west of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.