News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Ex-civil servants urge Modi to end attacks on Christians

Attackers one way or the other are connected to the prime minister’s pro-Hindu party, they say

Ex-civil servants urge Modi to end attacks on Christians

Christians hold a candle light vigil against rising hate crimes against them on Jan. 8 in New Delhi (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: March 06, 2023 08:36 AM GMT

Updated: March 06, 2023 10:45 AM GMT

A group of top former civil servants in India has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the rising hatred and violence against Christian minorities in the country.

In a March 4 letter, signed by 93 former civil servants under the banner of the Constitutional Conduct Group, they urged Modi from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party to reassure the Christian community of equal and unbiased treatment before the law. 

“It is imperative that you, Prime Minister, give them this reassurance,” they insisted in the open letter.

According to the United Christian Forum (UCF), a New Delhi-based inter-denominational Christian organization that keeps a tab on atrocities against Christians in the country, the nation reported 598 incidents of violence against Christians in 21 states in 2022. The number stood at 279 in 2020 and 505 in 2021, UCF said in a report.

The attacks, including social boycotts, vandalism of churches and the arrest of Christian leaders mainly took place in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, and Gujarat, all ruled by Modi’s party, and in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, where his right-wing Hindu party has a strong presence. Most of these leading Indian states have enacted controversial anti-conversion laws which Hindu fringe elements use to target Christians and their prayer meetings.

“We are deeply perturbed by the continued harassment, through speech and criminal actions, of minority groups in the country by persons associated with your government, your party, organizations connected to it, and by mischief makers from amongst the public,” the letter said. 

The letter said that “we are concerned about hate crimes and speeches against all minorities” and the steadily increasing “ugly words and actions against a small religious minority, the Christians.”

Our constitution clearly spells out that all citizens, irrespective of religion, are equal and have equal rights, but we are compelled to protest to you against the increasing incidents of outright discrimination against Christians occurring in recent times, it said.

Christians are accused of forcible conversion, but their total strength is less than 2.4 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population. The number has remained more or less the same since the 1951 census, the letter observed.

“Yet, in the minds of some, this minuscule number poses a threat to the 80 percent of the population that is Hindu,” the former civil servants, some of whom earlier served as ambassadors to European nations, noted.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church helps victims of deadly blast in Bangladesh Church helps victims of deadly blast in Bangladesh
American evangelist attracts thousands in Vietnam American evangelist attracts thousands in Vietnam
Redemptive salvation is more than a matter of the individual soul Redemptive salvation is more than a matter of the individual soul
Korean Catholics ponder better pastoral care for addicts Korean Catholics ponder better pastoral care for addicts
Filipino Catholics deplore killing of politician, five others Filipino Catholics deplore killing of politician, five others
Indian Christian educators granted bail in conversion case Indian Christian educators granted bail in conversion case
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Itanagar

Diocese of Itanagar

In a land area of 52,283 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 10 civil districts in western Arunachal

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Batanes

Territorial Prelature of Batanes

71.784 square kilometers of the total land area, or roughly around 14 percent, represent the combined land areas of the

Read more
Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

The Tokwon Territorial Abbacy covers Wonsan city, and Anbyeon, Gowon, Tokwon and Muncheon counties. All these places

Read more
Diocese of Wuhu

Diocese of Wuhu

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuhu is a diocese located in the city of Wuhu in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.