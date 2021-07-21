X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Ex-Anglican US priest says God helped him find Catholic priesthood

The ordinariate is equivalent to a diocese for Roman Catholics who were nurtured in the Anglican tradition

Joe Ruff, Catholic News Service

Joe Ruff, Catholic News Service

Published: July 21, 2021 05:14 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
4

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
8

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Ex-Anglican US priest says God helped him find Catholic priesthood

Father Stephen Hilgendorf. (Photo: The Catholic Leader)

For Father Stephen Hilgendorf, it has been a long journey from his role as a priest in the Anglican tradition.

It included a desire to be in full communion with the Catholic Church that was so strong he was willing to give up ministry altogether.

But God had other plans for him. He and his family were received into Catholic Church, then some years later he was accepted to become a Catholic priest.

After studying, working and ministering in the Twin Cities the past six years, he was ordained a priest for the Houston-based Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter June 29. His next assignment will be in Omaha, Nebraska.

The ordinariate is equivalent to a diocese for Roman Catholics who were nurtured in the Anglican tradition. Created by the Vatican Jan. 1, 2012, it serves Catholic parishes and communities across the United States and Canada.

"I had to come to grips with the thought, 'I may never be a priest again,'" Father Hilgendorf, 33, said after his ordination. "After becoming Catholic, I found it very difficult going to Mass. I was not sure who I was anymore."

I came to realize I was more Catholic than I knew, particularly on moral questions

When he left the Anglican tradition and was received into the Catholic Church in August 2017, along with his wife, Hannah, 30, he also left his role of two years as rector of St. Dunstan Anglican Church in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. He didn't have a job.

His wife was taking care of their children, who are now ages 6, 4 and 2. The couple has a fourth child on the way.

Father Hilgendorf immediately applied to become a Catholic priest in the ordinariate, which is fully Catholic but retains elements of Anglican heritage in its celebration of the Mass and its ministries.

Former Anglican priests can apply to become Catholic priests, but the process takes time and special permission from the pope.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Years of study and service led him to the Catholic Church, said Father Hilgendorf, who grew up in Ohio in the Cleveland area. He and his wife believe in Christ's real presence in the Eucharist, a doctrine that can shift among Anglican congregations, he said.

In addition, even as he ministered to people at St. Dunstan, he found himself turning to Catholic theology and morality found in the early church fathers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and the magisterium.

"I came to realize I was more Catholic than I knew, particularly on moral questions," Father Hilgendorf told The Catholic Spirit, newspaper of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. "Those were the touchstones as I navigated the tricky waters of morality and theology."

For more than a year, Father Hilgendorf didn't hear much beyond polite recognition of his application to the ordinariate to become a Catholic priest.

Members of St. Dunstan helped with a generous stipend to assist the family in their transition, and members of their Catholic parish, Holy Family in St. Louis Park, knew of their plight.

"Sometimes a parishioner would ask, 'How are you doing?' and place an envelope holding cash or a check in my hand," Father Hilgendorf said. "One elderly gentleman said, 'Here, for you and the kids at Christmas.'" It was about $100 in cash.

I had been pondering becoming Catholic two or three years before doing it. When it was time, God provided the peace

After several months without work, Father Hilgendorf learned through members of the Knights of Columbus about the possibility of painting for a small company led by a Catholic and his father.

Without any experience as a painter, he was hired in October, with his boss recognizing he could learn on the job and needed to take care of his wife and children.

"It was very stressful," Father Hilgendorf said. "At the same time, I had been pondering becoming Catholic two or three years before doing it. When it was time, God provided the peace. He said, 'Don't worry about it, I will provide.'"

About nine months of painting and several months of part-time work as a sacristan at Good Shepherd Parish in Golden Valley, Minnesota, ended in August 2018, when Father Hilgendorf was hired full time as director of faith formation at the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul.

He was accepted into priestly formation for the ordinariate in 2019, and he studied at St. Paul Seminary even as he worked at the cathedral.

Father John Ubel, cathedral rector, and others at the cathedral were generous in providing the flexibility he needed to study, Father Hilgendorf said. At times, he flew to Houston for weeklong stints of formation with the ordinariate. Other times, he was at the seminary in St. Paul.

After his ordination, Father Hilgendorf returned to the cathedral July 4 to celebrate noon Mass. His assignments in Omaha will be part-time as parochial administrator of the ordinariate's St. Barnabas Parish and part-time in the Archdiocese of Omaha's Christ the King Parish.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan
Jul 21, 2021
Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India
Jul 21, 2021
'No deaths due to oxygen shortage' claim stuns India
Jul 21, 2021
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Jul 21, 2021
Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Jul 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021

Features

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Inhumanity

Inhumanity
Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid says researcher

Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid, says researcher
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.