Evidence planted to implicate Indian Jesuit who died in prison

A Christian network in Pakistan has organized the first theological expo amid concerns over declining theological education in the country. The Theological Educators’ Forum sought to connect Bible training centers for a healthier Church through the expo held last Saturday.

The event at Forman's Christian College in Lahore drew about 50 theological institutions including Bible schools, laity institutes, seminaries, and Christian recording ministries.

The first theological education expo was held at Forman's Christian College, Lahore on Dec.10. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

Live worship, gospel singing, a Bible quiz, and sessions on creating better content as well as student-teacher relations were held. The stalls showcased a variety of products from Christian literature, music CDs, and cassettes to Christmas decorations. More than a hundred Bible institutes and seminaries are presently educating thousands of Christians in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

However, theologians are skeptical, ranking them in the “less than fair” category. Father Emmanuel Asi, executive secretary of the Catholic Bible Commission Pakistan, lamented the declining standards of seminary staff and theses written by the students.

Christians in Laos have expressed frustration over alleged police inaction and failure to arrest culprits in the recent murder of an Evangelical pastor. A district-level official responsible for religious affairs said he was unaware of the case and that the police have made no notable progress so far.

Pastor Sy Seng Manee, 48, was found dead near his motorbike in a forest area near the road to Donkeo village in Khammouane province on October 23, three days after he was kidnapped.

A social media post shows Lao Christian preacher Sy Seng Manee praying (left) and his coffin being lowered into the ground. (Photo: RFA via Twitter)

The village authorities had reportedly warned him to cease all his religious activities. A law, passed in 2019, allows freedom of religion for Christians and other faiths. However, Christians in the Communist-ruled nation often face sanctions at varied levels from local authorities.

Buddhists, especially those in rural areas, persecute Christians as they consider the faith an alien religion and detrimental to their traditional animist practices.

A South Korean court has lifted government sanctions imposed on a Christian broadcaster for on-air remarks on a proposed anti-discrimination law and same-sex issues in 2020.

Judge Park Jeong-dae of the Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of Christian TV and lifted the sanctions placed by the Korea Communications Commission on Monday. The judge stated that the sanctions against the broadcaster for negative remarks on LGBTQ rights in the proposed Anti-Discrimination Act did not violate the Broadcasting Act.

South Koreans march on the streets to support LGBTQ rights and equality. (Photo: Ed Jones/AFP)

Instead, the judge said, the interview program in question was a debate on the legal and social impact of the proposed law on Christianity which prohibits same-sex relations, and as a religious channel, it is entitled to religious freedom protection.

In June 2020, the Justice Party proposed the anti-discrimination bill for the eighth time. The law includes the provision to outlaw LGBTQ discrimination. Rights group Amnesty International reports that discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in various forms is rampant in South Korea amid a lack of laws to protect their rights.

A Catholic religious teacher in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Flores Island is the latest educator to be accused of sexual harassment in the country. The 34-year-old teacher in Manggarai district was reported by five students to the district police last Saturday.

The teacher, now suspended by the school, is alleged to have sexually harassed 17 students, according to a document from the school. The accused teacher denied the allegations.

Female students of a public vocational school in Indonesia's Christian-majority Flores Island have accused a Catholic religion teacher for alleged sexual harassment. (Photo supplied)

However, a leaked handwritten statement showed he has admitted guilt. Women activists including those in the church hailed the students for their courage to come forward and report the abuses.

Government data shows 7,502 cases of sexual violence were reported across Indonesia from January to September this year. About 407 among the alleged offenders were teachers at schools.

