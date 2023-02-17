News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Every Catholic has something to contribute to church, pope says

Pope Francis says that in the church, everyone should feel they are an active part of one big family

Pope receives those within the Italian Bishops' Conference engaged in promoting financial support of the Church in Italy

Pope receives those within the Italian Bishops' Conference engaged in promoting financial support of the Church in Italy. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: February 17, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: February 17, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Catholics need to ask themselves whether their communities are a "concrete sign of unity and love" or simply a group of people who happen to live near each other or, worse, a collection of folks ranked according to wealth, Pope Francis said.

"If communion is lacking, motivation wanes and bureaucracy increases," the pope said Feb. 16 as he welcomed bishops, priests and laypeople representing most of Italy's 227 dioceses and their programs to encourage the financial support of church activities.

Members of the early Christian community, according to the Acts of the Apostles, translated their faith "into their lives and concrete choices," Pope Francis said, and that meant holding material goods in common, donating one's possessions and distributing the proceeds to the poor.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"The apostolic community began to transform the world starting from the new lifestyle inspired by the Gospel," the pope said. "Based on their talents and with what they had, everyone participated in this 'evangelical revolution,' which made visible to all the love taught by and given by Jesus."

While much has changed for Christians since then, Pope Francis said, "co-responsibility and participation" by all the baptized still are the key building blocks for a church that is united and in solidarity with the poor.

"Being a member of the body of Christ inextricably binds us to the Lord and, at the same time, to one another," he said. "In the church, no one should be just a spectator or, worse, on the margin; everyone should feel they are an active part of one big family."

Obviously, not everyone has the same resources, talents or needs, he said. But when everyone is together, those who have the means should be honored to give and those who lack necessities should find support.

Then, he said, "in the harmony of diversity, everyone can witness to the beauty of the love that frees, that gives, that allows us to leave behind the negative dynamics of selfishness, conflict and opposition."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Should the US be lecturing Japan on LGBTQ rights? Should the US be lecturing Japan on LGBTQ rights?
Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo urges Catholics to stay firm in faith Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo urges Catholics to stay firm in faith
New ordinations to help Vietnam's Hmong Catholics New ordinations to help Vietnam's Hmong Catholics
Two children die in Philippine terror attacks Two children die in Philippine terror attacks
Draft UN Security Council text slams Israel Draft UN Security Council text slams Israel
Myanmar junta to close Kachin IDP camps Myanmar junta to close Kachin IDP camps
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vijayapuram

Diocese of Vijayapuram

Vijayapuram diocese belonging to the Latin Rite comprises an area of 9000 square kilometers. Vijayapuram diocese was

Read more
Diocese of Agartala

Diocese of Agartala

The diocese covers 10,486 square kilometers, the entire state of Tripura. Agartala is the biggest town in the

Read more
Diocese of Belthangady

Diocese of Belthangady

Belthangady diocese was created on April 24, 1999, from the archdiocese of Tellicherry to provide pastoral care for

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Geographically, the prelature is situated in North Central Mindanao. It consists of Marawi City, the whole province of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.