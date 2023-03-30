News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Euthanasia an 'incredibly slippery slope' in the West

Experts say that once permitted, it's very difficult to keep the law where it was originally intended

Canada first legalized physician-assisted suicide and physician-assisted euthanasia in 2016

Canada first legalized physician-assisted suicide and physician-assisted euthanasia in 2016. (Photo: Canva)

Kate Scanlon, OSV News

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

Published: March 30, 2023 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: March 30, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

The reality of legalized euthanasia often doesn't correspond to hypothetical debates over the practice, according to a panel of experts convened at The Catholic University of America.

CUA's Institute for Human Ecology hosted a March 28 panel titled "What is Euthanasia Doing to the West?" examining where so-called "medical aid in dying" laws have been adopted, and where they have not, and how Catholics can respond to arguments in favor of these practices.

Panelists included Ross Douthat, a columnist at The New York Times and a media fellow for the Institute for Human Ecology; Ari Schulman, editor of The New Atlantis; and Leah Libresco, Catholic writer at the "Other Feminisms" substack; as well as Charles Camosy, a professor of medical humanities at the Creighton University School of Medicine.

Camosy listed a series of Western nations or jurisdictions that have enacted medically-assisted euthanasia or medically-assisted suicide laws, including 10 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

"Once you permit it, it's very difficult to keep it where it was originally intended," Camosy said, because once permitted it is difficult "medically, legally and morally" to stay within the intended limitations.

Schulman said data shows the adoption of the practice can be a "slippery slope," calling Canada "an incredible slippery slope."

Canada first legalized physician-assisted suicide and physician-assisted euthanasia in 2016 for adults with terminal illness. In physician-assisted suicide, a physician prescribes lethal medication but the patient administers the medication. In physician-assisted euthanasia, the physician administers the medication prescribed to kill the patient.

Canada expanded its law in 2021, permitting those with serious or chronic physical conditions to undergo a medically-assisted death, even if their condition posed no threat to their life. Earlier in 2023, Canada's Liberal government delayed its plans to permit mental health issues as a permissible category for requesting medically-assisted death amid international criticism.

Canada has one of the West's most permissive laws on the matter, panelists said.

A report by the Canadian government found that in 2021, there were 10,064 Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAID, provisions reported in Canada, accounting for 3.3% of all deaths in the country that year. The same report found that the number of cases of MAID in 2021 "represents a growth rate of 32.4% over 2020."

"All provinces continue to experience a steady year over year growth," the report said.

Schulman said that California legalized assisted suicide the same year as Canada, but after the latter's expansion, there was a stark difference between the two jurisdictions with similar population sizes.

"In 2021, there were 500 people who received assisted suicide in California," he said. "In Canada, that number was 10,000. So 20 times more."

Schulman said debates on assisted suicide often center around giving people who are suffering a choice in their final days, but people who elect the practice are often vulnerable, lacking family or other social support. Those vulnerabilities could leave people in poverty or with disabilities susceptible to being coerced into ending their lives.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Euthanasia an 'incredibly slippery slope' in the West Euthanasia an 'incredibly slippery slope' in the West
Priest gets bail after raid by Indian child rights panel Priest gets bail after raid by Indian child rights panel
North Korean provocations threaten regional peace North Korean provocations threaten regional peace
Hong Kong police deny ‘tailing’ journalists Hong Kong police deny ‘tailing’ journalists
Bangladesh Church seeks to tackle abuse against women Bangladesh Church seeks to tackle abuse against women
Filipino drugs war victims pin hope on ICC probe Filipino drugs war victims pin hope on ICC probe
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bellary

Diocese of Bellary

In a land area of 41,217 square kilometers, the diocese of Bellary includes three revenue districts of Bellary, Raichur

Read more
Archdiocese of Taiyuan

Archdiocese of Taiyuan

In a land area of about 12,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 6 districts of Xinghualing, Yingze,

Read more
Diocese of Saitama

Diocese of Saitama

In a land area of 22,634 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Saitama, Tochigi, Gunma and Ibaraki

Read more
Diocese of Oita

Diocese of Oita

In a land area of 11,446 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Oita and Miyazaki

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.