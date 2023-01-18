What for us in London is a rare tragedy, for Cardinal Bo and his people is a weekly, almost daily occurrence

A photograph taken on Jan. 16 shows the St Aloysius church in Euston, central London, two days after a shooting erupted in the church during a service. (Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP)

On Jan 14, a gunman sprayed bullets at people outside a Catholic church. Only this time, the church was not in Myanmar, Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Iraq, or Egypt. It was in the center of London, just behind one of the city’s major rail terminals, Euston Station.

A seven-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries, and five others, including a 12-year-old, were wounded.

What compounds the tragedy is the fact that this drive-by shooting at St. Aloysius Church occurred whilst a requiem Mass was taking place as a memorial for two women, a mother and daughter, who had died last year. It appears the incident was linked to a Colombian drugs cartel. That revenge warfare related to Latin American narcotics gangs should play out on the streets of London is truly shocking.

Almost seven years ago, I visited that same London church with Myanmar’s Cardinal Charles Bo, archbishop of Yangon and president of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences.

On May 14, 2016, Cardinal Bo spoke to a gathering of ‘Catholic Underground,’ an apostolate led by the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, about the human rights and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, the defense of religious freedom for all and the pursuit of justice. The previous night he had spoken at my own parish church, in southwest London. He was on a tour of the United Kingdom, which took him across London and to Lancaster, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

After the event at St. Aloysius, which had included Adoration, we stood on the pavement near the church, outside the Royal George pub, trying to hail a taxi. Cardinal Bo, unusually, was wearing his full outfit — his black cassock, red cincture and red zucchetto. At most events on that tour, he arrived and left wearing a simple clerical shirt and collar, and changed at the venue, but on this occasion, he had traveled in his full regalia.

As we waited for a taxi, I saw out of the corner of my eye some people staggering out of the pub, swaying slightly, coming towards us. My first thought was “Oh no, some drunken louts who are going to come and throw abuse at us.” I moved closer to the cardinal, though to be honest, I was unsure what I would do to protect him.

As the drunks approached, they shouted: “You’re Catholics.” I took a deep breath, preparing for the worst. As they drew closer, one of them looked at Cardinal Bo and said: “You’re a bishop,” slurring his words. The cardinal graciously smiled and said "yes."

Then they looked closer. Their knowledge of the Catholic clergy’s dress code was surprisingly well-informed. “In fact,” they said as they peered through the evening darkness, “you are a cardinal.” Cardinal Bo again smiled generously and confirmed their observation. “Yeah,” they cheered, throwing their arms in the air with delight. “We are Polish Catholics!” Their merriment was a welcome relief from what I had feared — and as the taxi arrived, they bid us joyfully on our way.

So when I heard about the awful tragedy last weekend and saw the name and location of the church, I immediately recognized it. When I alerted Cardinal Bo to the terrible incident, he immediately offered to write a letter of sympathy, condolence and prayers to the parish priest.

But as I reflected on this terrible, traumatic event in London, I was quickly reminded that what for us in London is a rare tragedy, for Cardinal Bo and his people is a weekly, almost daily occurrence.

Already this year — and we are less than three weeks into 2023 — several churches across Myanmar have been bombed or attacked by the military.

Earlier this week news broke that five people, including a mother and her two-year-old daughter, were killed when the military launched airstrikes on two churches in Karen State. On Jan. 15, a 129-year-old Catholic Assumption church was set ablaze in the Sagaing region. And on Dec. 30, a Catholic church in Kachin State — St. Michael’s in San Hka village, Hpakantt township — was shelled. And these are just three examples, out of many.

It seems that wherever we are in the world today, human life and dignity are threatened. Respect for the sanctity of life and the sanctuary of places of worship is, in too many places, a thing of the past. Whether it is brutal authoritarian dictatorships, military regimes, extremist religious ideologues, drug cartels, or militant secularists, there seem to be no boundaries. Holy places are now easy targets. The targets are no longer human lives, but human souls.

And yet there is, and must always be, hope, even in dark times.

My wonderful mother — who has traveled with me to Myanmar, crossed the border from Thailand into Myanmar’s Shan State illegally on the back of a motorbike and funded various humanitarian and educational projects in Myanmar — now sends a poem, every day, to three people: a dear friend from Myanmar, a dear friend from North Korea and myself, all of us activists, all of whom she calls her sons.

On Jan. 14, the day of the shooting at St. Aloysius Church in Euston, she sent an email with these words from W.H. Auden: “Every poem is rooted in imaginative awe. Poetry can do a hundred and one things, delight, sadden, disturb, amuse, instruct — it may express every possible shade of emotion, and describe every conceivable kind of event, but there is only one thing that all poetry must do; it must praise all it can for being and for happening."

The poem for the day was the following, titled Though There Are Torturers, by Michael Coady:

Though there are torturers in the world

There are also musicians.

Though, at this moment,

Men are screaming in prisons

There are jazzmen raising storms

Of sensuous celebration

And orchestras releasing

Glories of the Spirit.

Though the image of God

Is everywhere defiled

A man in West Clare

Is playing the concertina,

The Sistine Choir is levitating

Under the dome of St. Peter's

And a drunk man on the road

Is singing for no reason.

When I remember the tragic drive-by shooting in Euston, and the daily bombings of churches in Myanmar, as well as mourning, I will also remember this poem, and the image of Cardinal Bo, in his cassock, cincture and zucchetto, smiling at the drunken Polish Catholics cheering him in delight. And as I do so, my determination to hope — and work — for a better world, one based on justice, freedom and peace, is renewed.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.