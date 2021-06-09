X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

World

European, US bishops ask governments to seek sustainable world

As EU-US summit looms, prelates issue a joint declaration inspired by Pope Francis' encyclical Fratelli Tutti

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: June 09, 2021 05:52 AM GMT

Updated: June 09, 2021 06:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
7

Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state

Jun 7, 2021
8

Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency

Jun 7, 2021
9

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India

Jun 7, 2021
10

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
Support UCA News
European, US bishops ask governments to seek sustainable world

Mexican officials await the first shipment of vaccines made through the COVAX multilateral agreement. (Photo: AFP)

Ahead of a transatlantic summit, the heads of the European Union bishops' commission and the US bishops' conference called on government leaders to work together for a more just, peaceful and sustainable world.

When political leaders meet in Brussels on June 15 for the EU-US summit, "we pray that the participants be guided by wisdom and mutual trust to lay the basis for a renewed transatlantic partnership for greater peace, justice and sustainable human development across our continents and in the world," said the joint declaration.

"The Church on both sides of the Atlantic stands ready to support these noble efforts of our decision-makers," it said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The joint statement was released June 8 and signed by Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union.

Writing on behalf of the US and EU bishops, they issued a joint declaration titled, "Shared Responsibility for the Whole Human Family." They said the joint declaration was inspired by Pope Francis' encyclical "Fratelli Tutti" and is a call for leaders to be "beacons of trust" who can revitalize and engage in multilateral cooperation.

The European Union and the United States have the "shared values and principles of freedom, democracy, rights of nations, the rule of law, justice and respect for human life" as well as a shared commitment "to the promotion of global peace, justice and human development," the statement said.

We also wish to appeal to European and US decision-makers to intensify their joint efforts in the protection of the fundamental right to religious freedom

This common foundation "makes the EU and the US natural partners in steering multilateral efforts for 'healing the world that was sick,'" and the Catholic Church wishes to encourage the two sides to see the summit as "a stepping stone" for joint action for facing current challenges and needs, it said.

The world urgently needs "a people-centered and just recovery from the pandemic and its consequences," including supporting the COVAX Facility and the equitable distribution of vaccines, it said, as well as more joint efforts in promoting peace around the world and caring for humanity's common home.

Among the specific actions the two bodies of bishops encouraged are:

-- Promoting dignified working conditions, including among small- and medium-sized businesses and putting an end to tax evasion and other tax offenses so everyone contributes to the common good and a just recovery.

Related News

-- Guaranteeing trade policies are "grounded in people-centered ethical criteria" and trade agreements "abide by principles which promote and defend human life and dignity, protect the environment and public health, and promote justice and peace in our world."

-- Assisting poorer nations in fighting poverty, hunger, corruption and other injustices, reducing their burden of external debt and promoting a new model of integral human development and cooperation.

-- Promoting a peaceful resolution of violent conflicts and instability around the world, including in the Middle East; enhancing arms exports control, including nuclear disarmament; and stopping the illicit arms trade.

"We also wish to appeal to European and US decision-makers to intensify their joint efforts in the protection of the fundamental right to religious freedom which is a core value of the transatlantic partnership yet continues to be threatened in many parts of the world," the joint declaration said.

The statement also upheld people's right to remain in their home countries and live in security and dignity, but when they are forced to flee, they must be welcomed, protected and integrated.

Lastly, the bishops encouraged the US and the EU leaders to base future action on "the concept of integral ecology as outlined in Laudato Si', which includes the challenge to address climate change as an opportunity to improve general living conditions, health, transport, energy and security, and to create new job opportunities."

"Even though the transatlantic partnership is based on a solid foundation of common principles and values," the archbishop and cardinal said, "it needs to be nurtured continuously to make it even more fruitful and mutually beneficial not only for our citizens but also at the service of the whole human family."

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Hindu traders threatened after murder in Pakistan
Jun 9, 2021
Tokyo gets ready for Olympics amid pandemic, protests
Jun 9, 2021
US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'
Jun 9, 2021
Priest condemns vaccine profiteering in Philippines
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Jun 9, 2021
Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia
Jun 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021

Features

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
Jun 8, 2021
Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Moneyval encourages Holy See to further combat money laundering

Moneyval encourages Holy See to further combat money laundering
Cardinal blesses Cte dIvoires new education minister

Cardinal blesses Côte d'Ivoire’s new education minister
Freed missionary appeals for woman religious held hostage in Mali

Freed missionary appeals for woman religious held hostage in Mali
Heightened tensions in the popes media world

Heightened tensions in the pope’s media world

From Kennel to Icebox

From Kennel to Icebox
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 9 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 9 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be open to Your transforming Spirit

Lord, help me to be open to Your transforming Spirit
Lord Jesus, send your Spirit into the Indian society

Lord Jesus, send your Spirit into the Indian society
Saint Getulius and Companions | Saint of the Day

Saint Getulius and Companions | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.