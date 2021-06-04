European Parliament to vote on right to abortion

The Right to Abortion Report, presented by Croatian politician Predrag Fred Matić on May 25, will be put to a vote during a June 7-10 EU plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

The European Parliament is set to vote next week on an official report which asks all European Union (EU) member states to allow access to abortion.

The Right to Abortion Report, presented by Croatian politician Predrag Fred Matić on May 25, will be put to vote during a June 7-10 EU plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

All 27 member EU states except the Catholic-majority nations of Malta and Poland allow abortion on demand or on social and medical grounds.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pro-life groups have raised concerns over the report and the latest move by the European Parliament.

They say the report is against the established norm that abortion laws fall under the jurisdiction of member states rather than EU institutions.

The European Centre for Law and Justice, a France-based NGO, warned that the supporters of the draft resolution were seeking “to introduce a new norm.”

There is, therefore, no doubt that an act of the European Parliament represents the gateway to the heart of the normative system

The conservative group was quoted by Catholic News Agency as saying that “although the resolutions of the European Parliament have no binding legal value, they are the expression of an opinion that the parliament wishes to make known.”

“There is, therefore, no doubt that an act of the European Parliament represents the gateway to the heart of the normative system,” it added.

The Washington-based Parliamentary Network for Critical Issues described the report as “extreme” and “radical.”

Two members of the European Parliament, Margarita de la Pisa Carrión and Jadwiga Wiśniewska, noted that the report had “no legal or formal rigor.”

“It goes beyond its remit in addressing issues such as health, sexual education and reproduction, as well as abortion and education, which are legislative powers belonging to the member states,” they wrote.

The European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality adopted the “Report on the situation of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU, in the frame of women’s health” on May 11.

The parliament passed a resolution last November criticizing Poland for what it called a “de facto ban on the right to abortion.”