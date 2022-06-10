News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

European bishops' commission rejects new abortion demands

Prelates unhappy over European Parliament resolution declaring abortion a 'fundamental right'

Protesters gather during the 13th March for Life anti-abortion demonstration in Paris on Jan. 20, 2019

Protesters gather during the 13th March for Life anti-abortion demonstration in Paris on Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

By Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Published: June 10, 2022 04:46 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2022 04:49 AM GMT

The commission representing the European Union's Catholic bishops has denounced a European Parliament resolution declaring abortion a "fundamental right" and urging the United States not to introduce new restrictions on the procedure.

"This is an unacceptable interference in the democratic jurisdictional decisions of a sovereign state -- endorsing such interference will only discredit" the parliament, the Brussels-based commission, known as COMECE, said in a June 8 statement.

"There is no recognized right to abortion in European or international law. Therefore, no state can be obliged to legalize or facilitate it, or be instrumental in performing it," the commission said.

The statement was released as the parliament members debated the resolution, before passing it June 9 by a 364-154 vote with 37 abstentions.

COMECE said it was surprised parliamentarians had discussed a "leaked draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court" on abortion, adding that caring for pregnant women in difficulty was "a central part of the church's diaconal ministry" and should also be "a duty exercised by our societies."

The leaked draft opinion suggested the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the court's 1973 decision which legalized abortion nationwide, in its highly anticipated ruling in an abortion case from Mississippi.

"Introducing a supposed right to abortion would be devoid of an ethical foundation and destined to cause perpetual conflict among EU citizens"

The 5,000-word resolution, backed by Social Democrat, Liberal and Green parliament members, was debated as several U.S. states moved to restrict abortion, in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision.

It said "conservative think tanks belonging to the U.S. Christian right" were funding a "backsliding in women's abortion rights" worldwide, adding that the overturning of Roe v. Wade could also "embolden the anti-abortion movement" in the EU.

The resolution expressed "firm solidarity" with U.S. abortion supporters, and called on President Joe Biden to "fully decriminalize access to abortion services."

It added that abortion was a "fundamental right," whereas "criminalizing, delaying and denying access to safe and legal abortion" constituted "violence against women and girls" and could "amount to torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment."

"Restrictions on abortion are contrary to states' human rights obligations," the resolution said. It called women's rights fundamental and that they "cannot
be subordinated to cultural, religious or political considerations" and argued that "ideologically and religiously motivated interference in public health matters has been particularly detrimental to the health and well-being of women and girls."

However, COMECE said the EU should "respect the legislative competences" of its 27 member-states, as enshrined in its 1992 Maastricht Treaty, adding that it was also "highly concerned" about current attempts to "weaken and deny" a fundamental right to conscientious objection for medical personnel refusing to perform abortions.

"Introducing a supposed right to abortion would be devoid of an ethical foundation and destined to cause perpetual conflict among EU citizens," COMECE said.

"Women in distress should not be left alone, nor can the unborn child's right to life be ignored. They both must receive all necessary help and assistance," the commission added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope
Indonesia's caliphate movement is a creeping menace Indonesia's caliphate movement is a creeping menace
Malaysia intends to axe mandatory death penalty Malaysia intends to axe mandatory death penalty
Businessmen help Filipino fishermen hit by oil price hike Businessmen help Filipino fishermen hit by oil price hike
Indian cardinal upset by court order on eco-sensitive zones Indian cardinal upset by court order on eco-sensitive zones
Timor-Leste president drops in for priest's 101st birthday Timor-Leste president drops in for priest's 101st birthday
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Officials in Rome refuse to say why the Holy See stopped the bishop of a southern French diocese from ordaining priests and deacons at the end of this month

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.