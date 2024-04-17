News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Eucharistic adoration key to fostering priest vocations: report

Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University released the 2024 'Survey of Ordinands to the Priesthood'
A priest holds the Monstrance during the Eucharistic adoration as Pope Francis holds a prayer for Peace at St Peter's basilica in The Vatican on Oct. 27, 2023

A priest holds the Monstrance during the Eucharistic adoration as Pope Francis holds a prayer for Peace at St Peter's basilica in The Vatican on Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Gina Christian, OSV News
Published: April 17, 2024 05:50 AM GMT
Updated: April 17, 2024 05:52 AM GMT

Personal encouragement and Eucharistic adoration are crucial in fostering vocations to the priesthood, according to data from a newly released report.

On April 15, the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University released the 2024 "Survey of Ordinands to the Priesthood," a report made directly to the Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The report comes in advance of the 61st annual World Day of Prayer for Vocations, celebrated this year on April 21, the Fourth Sunday of Easter, which is also known as Good Shepherd Sunday in the Latin Church. The Gospel passage (Jn 10:11-18) for the Mass highlights Jesus' role as the Good Shepherd.

The online survey, which CARA has overseen since 2006, was completed by 392 of the 475 total ordinands for 2024 from both diocesan and religious order seminaries who were invited to participate. The ordinands represented 128 dioceses and 29 religious institutes in the U.S.

Most 2024 respondents said they had first considered a vocation when they were 16 years old, and their average age of ordination was 34, a number consistent with the range of 33-37 reported since 1999.

Two thirds (67%) of the ordination class is white; 18% Hispanic or Latino; 11% Asian, Pacific Islander or Native Hawaiian; and 2% are Black or African American. About one quarter (23%) of the ordinands are foreign-born -- coming to live in the U.S. on average 14 years ago at 22 years old -- with Mexico (5%), Vietnam (4%), Colombia (3%) and the Philippines (2%) the most common countries of origin among them.

A majority of ordinands (82%) said they grew up with both their parents as Catholic, and 29% reported having a relative who was a priest or religious.

More than half of the respondents (60%) had completed an undergraduate or graduate-level degree prior to entering the seminary, with business, liberal arts, philosophy and engineering topping the areas of study. Between 32% and 42% had attended a Catholic elementary school, high school or college.

Most ordinands (70%) had worked full time before entering the seminary, particularly in education (21%), business (16%) and church ministry (13%).

CARA's executive director, Jesuit Father Thomas Gaunt, told OSV News that direct encouragement of young men to consider priestly life is a "perennial factor" in vocations, with 89% of the respondents, or nine in 10, reporting they had received such support -- usually from a parish priest (63%), friend (41%) or parishioner (41%).

"You could almost say that ... no one shows up at the seminary who was not encouraged," Father Gaunt said. "We generally see that men were encouraged by one, two, three, four different people in their life."

Eucharistic adoration also emerged as significant in vocational discernment, with 75% of the respondents noting they had regularly prayed before the Blessed Sacrament prior to entering the seminary. The rosary was also a favorite devotion for 71% of those surveyed; another 40% practiced lectio divina, or meditative prayer with Scripture.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Xinhong Liu of Anqing, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Visuvasam Selvaraj of Port Blair , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad- Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Patricio Abella Buzon of Bacolod, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
India’s Modi govt censured for falling civic freedoms
India’s Modi govt censured for falling civic freedoms
Europeans must regard Church's universality more: Tokyo archbishop
Europeans must regard Church's universality more: Tokyo archbishop
Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in southern India
Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in southern India
India told to scrap anti-conversion laws after polls
India told to scrap anti-conversion laws after polls
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.