EU urged to rethink rights dialogue with Vietnam

A global rights body has urged the European Union (EU) to reconsider its bilateral rights dialogue with Vietnam and adopt more effective measures to address the intensifying repression in the Southeast Asian country.

In a press statement on July 4, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleged that the Vietnamese government has made “very little progress on numerous issues” raised by EU officials.

The human rights-related discussions between the EU and the Vietnamese authorities have been ongoing since the 1990s and yet in recent years rights repression has considerably intensified, HRW noted.

“The EU’s human rights dialogues with Vietnam have had little impact on Hanoi’s repression,” said Claudio Francavilla, an associate EU advocacy director at HRW.

“More of the same will not lead to different results. The EU needs a more effective approach to address Hanoi’s crackdown on basic freedoms,” Francavilla emphasized.

HRW pointed out that more than 160 people are currently imprisoned in Vietnam for criticizing the government, which is a criminal offense under the penal code.

Environmental activists are increasingly targeted despite Vietnam and the EU signing over €500 million (US$537 million) in agreements to support Vietnam’s transition to renewable energy.

HRW also pointed out that the Vietnam government is the world’s third largest jailer of journalists, and its communist regime engages in strict control of all media.

Reportedly, Vietnamese police officials arrested the prominent journalist Huy Duc and the lawyer Tran Dinh Trien for their pro-democracy posts on Facebook on June 1.

The duo was charged with “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the State,” under article 331 of Vietnam’s penal code.

“The [Vietnamese] authorities carry out intrusive surveillance of the internet, and posting or sharing criticism of the government online could lead to a long prison sentence,” HRW said.

It further mentioned the arrests of activists Mai Phan Loi and Dang Dinh Bach, leaders of a nongovernmental organization trade agreement network that civil society groups created to promote their participation in Vietnam’s Domestic Advisor Group (DAG).

The DAG was tasked with monitoring the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement that came into force in August 2020.

Meanwhile, activist Pham Chi Dung remains behind bars, serving a 15-year sentence for his peaceful advocacy in 2019.

Dung had been urging the EU to leverage Vietnam’s appetite for trade deals to secure human rights progress in the country.

HRW and many other rights groups supported the call from Dung.

Vietnam has yet to ratify the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 87 on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize, despite a specific pledge to do so by 2023, HRW said.

It pointed out that Vietnam had pledged to ratify the ILO convention in February 2020 ahead of the European Parliament’s vote on the trade agreement.

“The EU should not repeat fruitless human [rights] dialogues that merely cultivate the illusion of addressing Vietnam’s human rights crackdown,” HRW emphasized.

It urged for “more effective tools to press Vietnamese authorities to halt their abuses,” and called for a review of Vietnam’s compliance with its human rights commitments under the bilateral political and trade deals.

“Only targeted sanctions and concrete consequences for political and trade relations will flag to Hanoi that the EU is serious about human rights,” Francavilla said.

“Unless the human rights dialogue is used to lay out those consequences, and benchmarks to avoid them, it will remain just another box-ticking exercise,” he added.

HRW also urged the EU to consider adopting targeted sanctions against those responsible for systemic human rights abuses in Vietnam, including its leadership, “and take the lead in international forums to secure independent monitoring and reporting on Vietnam’s human rights record.”