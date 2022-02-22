EU expands Myanmar junta sanctions over crackdown

Updated: February 22, 2022 05:51 AM GMT
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing speaks in capital Naypyidaw on Jan. 31. (Photo: AFP)
The European Union has added 22 officials from Myanmar's military junta and four companies tied to the regime to the bloc's sanctions list over an ongoing crackdown after a coup last year.
The move takes the number of Myanmar officials targeted by EU asset freezes and visa bans to 65 and firms hit to 10 since the military seized power in February 2021.
Among those targeted by the latest round of sanctions were the ministers for investment, industry and information, officials at the election commission and senior members of military.
Two state mining and energy firms were also added to the list, along with two private firms linked to the junta.
"The European Union is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of violence in Myanmar and the evolution towards a protracted conflict with regional implications," the bloc said in a Feb. 21 statement.
"Since the military coup, the situation has continuously and gravely deteriorated."
It repeated calls for "an immediate cessation of all hostilities and an end to the disproportionate use of force and the state of emergency".
Myanmar has been in chaos, its economy paralyzed, and more than 1,500 civilians have been killed in a military crackdown since the putsch in February 2021, according to a local monitoring group.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…