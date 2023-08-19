News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

EU deplores 'decline' of democracy in Hong Kong

The assessment came in the bloc's latest annual report on the Chinese island territory

EU deplores 'decline' of democracy in Hong Kong

The European Union in its latest annual report on Hong Kong warns that democracy and rights have declined further in 2022 on the Chinese island territory. (Photo: Canva)

AFP, Brussels

By AFP, Brussels

Published: August 19, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

The European Union warned Friday that democracy and rights in Hong Kong declined further in 2022, casting doubt on China's vow to maintain "one country, two systems".

The assessment came in the bloc's latest annual report on the Chinese island territory.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Britain handing Hong Kong back to China in return for its promise to continue to allow the territory continued autonomy and freedoms.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The European Union said the implementation of a 2020 national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong and the installation of a chief executive, John Lee, following sweeping changes to electoral laws headlined its evaluation.

"In parallel, 2022 saw the continuing erosion of Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and of rights and freedoms that were meant to be protected until at least 2047," the EU report said.

It said developments stemming from those changes "increasingly cast doubt on the state of the rule of law in Hong Kong -– a cornerstone of its economic success".

The EU noted a curbing of media and internet freedoms, a mass trial of 47 pro-democracy lawmakers and activists, the prosecution of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and restrictions on freedom of assembly and the right to unionize.

On the economic front, Hong Kong was still "very open" and kept monetary and trade independence, ensuring it remained a favored investment destination despite falling into recession last year, the report said.

Yet the political changes sweeping the territory were having a "negative effect" on business sentiment, especially in foreign companies, which was already weighed down by remnants of highly restrictive Covid-19 measures, it said.

EU companies formed the biggest foreign business community in Hong Kong, ahead of those from Japan, the United States and Britain.

The European bloc said that a dialogue it once held regularly with Hong Kong did not happen last year, for the third year in a row, with travel blocks left over from the Covid pandemic preventing high-level visits.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China’s stance on UK visas for Hong Kongers draws criticism China’s stance on UK visas for Hong Kongers draws criticism
Christians called to heal 'epidemic of enmity' Christians called to heal 'epidemic of enmity'
Texas Carmelites no longer recognize Bishop Olson's authority Texas Carmelites no longer recognize Bishop Olson's authority
Pope raises status of judges' group advocating social justice Pope raises status of judges' group advocating social justice
EU deplores 'decline' of democracy in Hong Kong EU deplores 'decline' of democracy in Hong Kong
19 churches damaged in Pakistan blasphemy riot 19 churches damaged in Pakistan blasphemy riot
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia

Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia

In a land area of 2,647 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Province of Ilocos Sur. The total

Read more
Diocese of Hsinchu

Diocese of Hsinchu

The diocese was erected on March 21, 1961. It is located in the northwestern part of Taiwan. It covers 4,573 square

Read more
Diocese of Udon Thani

Diocese of Udon Thani

Udon Thani diocese covers 50,046 square kilometers and includes Thailand's civil provinces of Udon Thani, Nongkhai,

Read more
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.